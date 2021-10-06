On the rain saturated pitch at Jim Nix Soccer Complex on Tuesday night, the Mayfield Cardinals saw their season come to a close, falling to Marshall County, 3-0.
The Cardinals were faced with the tall task of knocking off the number one seeded Marshals on what were undoubtedly the worst field conditions either team had played on this season.
Thunderstorms plagued the girls game early on and rain showers followed throughout the night as each team not only battled their opponents, but the rain as well.
For the Marshals, the rain didn’t seem to play much of a factor early on as Collin Riley put Marshall County on top 1-0 in the fourth minute.
Just under 10 minutes later, Riley gave the Marshals a 2-0 lead with his second goal of the night.
Before Mayfield could answer, Marshall County added another goal, this time an easy strike from Kian Court with William Lynch on the assist.
Down 3-0 with 60 minutes to play, the Cardinals continued to work the ball down field but with little to no luck.
Mayfield struggled with maintaining possession and had just one narrow miss from senior striker Antonio Perez through one half of play.
In the second frame, the Cardinals failed to mount a comeback as Marshall County advanced to its fourth consecutive Second District championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.