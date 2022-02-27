For the final game of the day the Fourth District champs, Marshall County took on the First District runners-up Hickman County at the CFSB Center. It was a lopsided game early on despite an early deep ball from the Lady Falcons and in the end the suffocating defense of the Lady Marshals was too much, resulting in a 56-20 win for Marshall County.
Justice Midyett got things going for the Lady Falcons to stop the 4-0 lead that Marshall quickly built, with a deep 3-pointer early in the quarter. From there it would be all Marshall County as three's started raining down by Halle Langhi, Mia Teague and Jada Driver. Bayleigh Basch would get in on the 3-point action but for the Lady Falcons for the sixth and final Hickman County point of the quarter. The Lady Marshals closed out the first quarter 22-6 to take control of the game.
Hickman would get the second quarter going with an early free throw but a pair of steals resulting in layups by Skylar Waller would prove just how stealthy the Lady Marshals defense was. They would build up to 34 points before Hickman's Anna Howell kissed the ball off the glass for a layup at the buzzer to end the half 34-9.
It was again Hickman County who scored first in the quarter and would keep a good scoring pace for the first half of the quarter. They would put up six points together as a team but Marshall kept the momentum high to continue their dominant performance on both ends of the floor. The quarter came to an end 47-15 and the Lady Marshall were looking at a closing out their first round win.
A running clock started shortly after the start of the final period as the Marshall County bench would be substituted in freely to close out the game. Hickman was able to get a slight edge and knock down five points on the Marshall bench but the Lady Marshals knocked down nine to end the game 56-20.
In the end the Lady Marshals forced 25 turnovers and were able to convert 19 points off said turnovers. Another impressive stat by was the 14 second chance points Marshall County was able to put up thanks to their 11 offensive rebounds.
Waller led all scorers with 18 points, Langhi followed with 11, Driver had 10, Chevelle Henson and Teague each had five points, Laken Schroader and Neely Northcott both put up three and Georgia Hall added a free throw.
Howell and Basch each led the Lady Falcons with five points apiece, Midyett and McKenzie Wilber had three, while Rancey Skaggs and Lakyn Wilber each had two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.