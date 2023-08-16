Marshall and Graves Counties went head-to-head during their district doubleheader on Tuesday at Graves County High School. The Marshals took home the double shutout with the Lady Marshals posting a 7-0 victory and the Marshals in a tighter game taking home a 2-0 win.
LADY MARSHALS 7, LADY EAGLES 0
Trying to get a feel for each other, the Lady Marshals and Lady Eagles alternated possession rapidly before Presley Gallimore stole the ball and took it down the field, sending it sailing into the goal and putting the Lady Marshals on the board and setting the tone for the rest of the match. Amelia Boone scored a goal off a free kick soon after and Karsyn Serpico followed with another.
Graves was working hard to get on the board, playing aggressively and fighting to get the ball into Marshall’s defensive half, though that was a place it seldom was. The Lady Marshals were making great shots on goal, but the dynamic duo of Ella Kemp and Christina Kelly were working overtime on defense to push balls out of the box. Finally able to work their way through the Graves County defense, Macy Scott made the last scoring play of the half, taking the Lady Marshals in halftime 4-0.
Zoe Maxlow started the second half on a high note, immediately scoring a goal off the opening drive. Graves was exhibiting aggressive play, but the Lady Marshals defense often permitted them from entering the backfield and disallowing many scoring opportunities. Mia McGregor and Maxlow, with assists by Serpico and Harli English, wrapped up the game with two more goals, taking home their second district shut out of the season.
MARSHALS 2, EAGLES 0
Cade Sorrells put the Marshals on the board with an early goal, and they maintained that 1-0 lead until the final minutes of the contest. Marshall heavily pressured the Eagles on offense, but Graves stayed strong on the defense, standing tough in response to the many shots taken by the Marshals.
Though they took countless shots on goal, the Marshals had trouble finishing, but efforts by Carsyn Capiz at goal did not go unnoticed as he deflected several balls that had the possibility of stealing into the net.
Finally able to shake their stalemate, Zander Maxlow scored a goal in the final seconds of the second half with an assist by Isaac Reynolds. With so many opportunities for a goal, the Marshals were finally able to seal it and took home their 2-0 shutout.
