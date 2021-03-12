DRAFFENVILLE — In the first meetup since January of 2019, Christian Fellowship and Marshall County went head to head at Reed Conder Gymnasium on Thursday night. And in the last game of the regular season, the Marshals celebrated the 69-58 victory over the Eagles.
“I thought our kids played great. We had a bad final stretch, but you know I subbed a lot in that last quarter,” Marshall County head coach Terry Birdsong said. “We put some weird combinations in the game there in the last six minutes that we normally wouldn’t do.”
In the last matchup between the two teams, the Marshals held Christian Fellowship to only 23 points. By intermission of the rematch, the Marshals led their across-the-road neighbors 41-26, with sophomore Cole Mills and junior Kole Sedlock both playing a key role in the first half.
“To their credit, they hit some really good and tough shots. But for 25, 26 minutes, we played pretty well,” Birdsong added. “Not taking anything away from our guys, but sometimes you just got to tip your hat. I know their coach is really proud of them.”
Zion Harmon and Sedlock evenly divided their combined 30 points. Six of Harmon’s 15 came from superb 3-point shots. Sedlock went 4-for-4 at the free throw line to assist in the Marshall County (11-8) win.
In addition, Mills and junior Riley Smith also evenly split their total down the middle with a combined 20 points. Mills’ success at the free throw line shined, as he went also went 4-for-4.
“We probably subbed a little too early and they took advantage of it. I was really pleased with how our guys came out of the gate with a lot of energy,” Birdsong stated. “You know Christian Fellowship has earned everybody’s respect and battled pretty much everyone they have played this year.”
Birdsong continued, “As a coach, I really want to praise our kids. I thought they played really well tonight. We made some poor decisions down the stretch and subbed too early. And of course, you got to give CFS credit, they didn’t quit and we knew they wouldn’t.”
Christian Fellowship, despite being down early, showed how scrappy of a team they are by going on a 20-point rally in the fourth quarter. Before fouling out in the fourth, Eagle sophomore Andrew Dunning led all scorers with 22 points. Out of his game high total, 12 came from 3-point shots.
“One of the things we talked about before the season was no regrets and just playing as hard as we can and not getting to the end of the season and looking back with those regrets,” CFS head coach Tyler Ryan said. “They have played their tails off and I could not be more proud. They work hard and enjoy the game. They have great chemistry and love being teammates. It’s very humbling and fun to be a part of and to watch the success out there.”
The Eagles fought tooth and nail this season for a 19-9 record to close out their campaign. With Andrew Allen as the lone senior on the team, Ryan is looking for his younger brood to step up and lead the team next season as Allen has during his time as an Eagle.
“He’s a tremendous kid, hard worker, and definitely sets the bar and makes everyone better. We’ve got the guys to step up and now it’s their time to be leaders,” Ryan stated. “I want them to go out there, play hard and have fun.”
Junior Luke Grigg tallied up 16 points, six coming from 3-pointers. Allen finished his last game of his high school career recording 13 points.
For the Marshals, they will have a few days off before playing at Murray State’s CFSB Center on Monday night against the winner of the Fourth District semifinal game between Calloway County and Murray. And for Christian Fellowship, they begin looking forward to next year and what comes next.
Christian Fellowship 10 16 12 20 — 58
Marshall County 27 14 19 9 — 69
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: Dunning 22, L. Grigg 16, Allen 13, Hovekamp 7. Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 7 (Dunning 4, L. Grigg 2, Allen). Free throws: 7/8. Fouls: 16. Record: 19-9.
MARSHALL COUNTY: Harmon 15, Sedlock 15, R. Smith 10, Mills 10, Driver 7, Q. Smith 6, Schroader 3, Ives 2, Miller 1. Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 6 (Harmon 3, Driver, Schroader, Sedlock). Free throws: 15/20. Fouls: 10. Record: 11-8.
