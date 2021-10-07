Day two of the 2021 KHSAA Girls Golf Championship went on without a hitch on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Bowling Green Country Club. The remaining few groups finished up their first round early in the morning and from there round two tee times were underway. Umbrellas were at the ready as clouds loomed over the course on and off most of the day, but the golf gods smiled down upon the tournament and kept the rain away during play.
Marshall County claimed the team victory for the second year in a row with an impressive 38-stroke lead and a new girls state record of 614. Between the two days, the five Lady Marshals shot a 306 followed by 308. Leading the way for the orange and blue was Trinity Beth who carded 3-over-par on Tuesday with three birdies, four bogeys and one double-bogey. On Tuesday she came out determined to improve and move up the leader board to card a 71, 1-under-par which put here at +2 for the tournament and the runner-up in individual scoring.
Fellow Marshals Megan Hertter shot 9-over-par 153, Savannah Howell carded 11-over-par 155, Katie Roberts finished at +16 and Cecilia Ray shot 25-over-par.
Another familiar face to the First Region family landed high on the leader board as an individual. Region One Champ Cathryn Brown of Lyon County finished the tournament in third place with scores of 73 and 74 to put her at 3-over-par 147.
Two McCracken golfers made the cut for day two, Madison Glisson and Sophie Hollowell. Glisson finished round one tied for 12th place with a score of 78, but one bogey too many left her to finish with a 79 on day two to place tied for 13th. Hollowell finished the tournament carding 28-over-par with scores of 82 and 90.
Playing three rounds of golf, each in different weather conditions can take some adjustments. From perfect weather for practice rounds, to early morning dew on opening day, to waking up on the final day of play and seeing it had rained all night.
“I think the course played well, the conditions were great during my practice round,” Glisson said. “But today with the rain overnight the greens were soft in some spots.”
Ellie Roof of St. Mary played a consistent two rounds of golf, shooting 81 on Tuesday, followed by 82 on Wednesday afternoon.
Her combined score of 163, put her in 25th position in a four-way tie.
“I tied off in the morning the first day so the dew made things similar to today,” Roof said. “But I just spent some time on the range, working on picking the ball and trying to hit the ball first and not the ground and adjusting to playing in wet conditions.”
Ellie West of Graves County rounds out the golfers from Region One.
West shot 25-over-par in a five-way tie for 46th place with cards reading 82 and 87.
With Champions named for the girls tournament, it’s now the boys turn to tee off. The KHSAA Boys State Golf Championship will also take play at Bowling Green Country Club on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9.
Representing Region One in the state finals will be St. Mary, who will play as a team including Cade Flemming, Aidan Hahn, Luke Wilson, Palmer Sims and Rocco Zakutney. Cannon Ford, Tyler Dew and Harrison Salleen will play as individuals from McCracken County and Camdyn McLeod and Trey Wall will play for Marshall County.
