The Marshall County Marshals defeated the Callaway County Lakers in a blowout victory thanks to a second inning boost that left the Lakers at a loss. Five runs in the second inning led the Marshals past the Lakers to an 8-2 win during the Tuesday night District Four Championship game.

The offensive onslaught came during the second inning off a single by Gavin Clark that drove in two runners and a home run by Ethan Landis that gave them a five-run advantage. The Marshals maintained their momentum into the third inning when Clark draws a walk to add another run to the board and Carter McKinney singles to further lengthen their lead to eight runs, alongside a scoreless Calloway County.

