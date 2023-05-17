The Marshall County Marshals defeated the Callaway County Lakers in a blowout victory thanks to a second inning boost that left the Lakers at a loss. Five runs in the second inning led the Marshals past the Lakers to an 8-2 win during the Tuesday night District Four Championship game.
The offensive onslaught came during the second inning off a single by Gavin Clark that drove in two runners and a home run by Ethan Landis that gave them a five-run advantage. The Marshals maintained their momentum into the third inning when Clark draws a walk to add another run to the board and Carter McKinney singles to further lengthen their lead to eight runs, alongside a scoreless Calloway County.
The Lakers got on the board in the fourth with a double by Bryson Dennis that drew one run, adding another run in the sixth inning after Cadwell Turner was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Despite a hard fight from the Lakers, the early lead garnered by the Marshalls allowed them to take the title game and establish themselves as District Four Champions.
MARSHALL COUNTY:
McKinney took the win after pitching 5.2 Innings with two runs on four hits and 11 strikeouts; Jace Driver pitched one inning with zero runs on zero hits and two strikeouts; and Reese Oakley pitched 0.1 Innings with zero runs on zero hits and zero strikeouts.
Landis went 2-4 with three RBI and a home run; Wilson Shadowen and Reese Oakley went 1-1; Clark went 1-2 with three RBI; and McKinney went 1-2 with two RBI.
CALLOWAY COUNTY:
Keagan Rollins took the loss, pitching 1.1 innings with four runs on two hits and zero strike; Iziah Cruz pitched one inning with four runs on two hits and one strikeout; and Braden Pingle pitched 3.2 innings with zero runs on two hits and one strikeout.
Turner went 1-3 with one RBI; Kameron Starks went 1-4 ; Dennis went 1-3 with one RBI and a double; and Zachary Aiken went 1-1.
ALL-DISTRICT TEAM:
MARSHALL COUNTY: Ethan Landis, Carter McKinney, Alex Staples, Jace Driver
CALLOWAY COUNTY: Braden Pingle, Cadwell Turner
MURRAY HIGH: Carson Tucker, Carson Garner, Jack Elmore
