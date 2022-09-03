Marshals football

The Marshals run out and “hype up” before their winning home game last week against Fulton County. The Marshals traveled this week to Southaven, Mississippi to play against the Northpoint Christian Trojans, losing 43-14. They now have a 2-1 record.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Paducah Sun

The Marshals suffered their first loss of the season in their game against the Northpoint Christian Trojans of South Haven, Mississippi. It was a tough night for the Marshals, resulting in a 43-14 loss.

The game started off grim after Northpoint Christian returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. This lead to six touchdowns by the Trojans before halftime.

