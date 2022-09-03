The Marshals suffered their first loss of the season in their game against the Northpoint Christian Trojans of South Haven, Mississippi. It was a tough night for the Marshals, resulting in a 43-14 loss.
The game started off grim after Northpoint Christian returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. This lead to six touchdowns by the Trojans before halftime.
It nearly looked like the game would result in a shutout for the Marshals, but just as the half was coming to a close they scored their first passing touchdown. Parker Gibbs turned on the burners and drove the ball into the end zone, completion by Conner Nix, and the score read 43-7.
The second half was played on a running clock due to the ‘mercy rule’. The change in the Marshals was evident as they began playing stronger defense in the second half, prohibiting the Trojans from scoring again. Their offense was also making waves, holding possessions and taking the ball down the field with authority.
Aidan Dunigan started off the fourth quarter with a 27-yard touchdown and brought the score to 43-14. The Marshals, though lacking in the first half, had a strong finish. If they had started their game as they finished it the score would have been much closer, but Northpoint Christian was a tough team, and the Marshals will not be meeting competition like this for the remainder of the season.
The Marshals will be hosting the Calloway County Lakers at home on Friday, September 9 and will be looking to break their two-game losing streak against the Lakers.
Northpoint Christian finished the game with 234 total yards, with quarterback Jack Patterson recording 5/5 completed passes, 126 yards, two touchdowns, and 16 carries for 108 yards.
Marshall County finished the game with 235 total yards, 29 carries, and 151 yards rushing. Dunigan recorded nine carries for 70 yards and one touchdown; Kameron Bowerman reported five carries for 23 yards; Landon Utley had nine carries for 26 yards; and Luke Webber recorded six carries for 32 yards.
Nix reported 5/13 completed passes, 84 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
In receiving, Gibbs had one catch, 43 yards, and one touchdown; Gavin Clark recorded two catches and 16 yards; Bowerman reported one catch and 17 yards; and Kolt Lindsey had one catch and eight yards.
