Aidan Dunigan

Senior Aidan Dunigan takes the ball down the field, looking determinedly toward the end zone, during the Marshals’ 54-6 victory against Fulton County on Friday night.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Paducah Sun

Marshall County played host to the Fulton County Pilots at home on Friday night, resulting in a 54-6 blowout win for Marshall County.

The Marshals started out strong with a five-yard touchdown by Kameron Bowerman in the first quarter, with an extra point by Logan Parker. At the beginning of the second a fumble by Marshall led to a recovery by Fulton, but Parker Gibbs quickly amended that with an interception at the 65 yard line. This repossession led to a touchdown by Bowerman with an extra point by Parker.

