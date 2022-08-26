Marshall County played host to the Fulton County Pilots at home on Friday night, resulting in a 54-6 blowout win for Marshall County.
The Marshals started out strong with a five-yard touchdown by Kameron Bowerman in the first quarter, with an extra point by Logan Parker. At the beginning of the second a fumble by Marshall led to a recovery by Fulton, but Parker Gibbs quickly amended that with an interception at the 65 yard line. This repossession led to a touchdown by Bowerman with an extra point by Parker.
Landon Utley followed with an additional touchdown, and the scoreboard read 20-0.
Conner Nix threw a touchdown pass to Jacob Wilson, who made a 22-yard touchdown, and shortly after Aidan Dunigan made a 13-yard touchdown, both with extra points by Parker, resulting in a 34-point lead.
Gibbs intercepted another pass at the 18 yard line, and Marshall once again took possession. At the end of the half, the Pilots were pushing closer to their end zone, looking for a touchdown, but Marshall’s defense was not allowing it and sacked their quarterback to end the half.
The Marshals entered into the second half with another touchdown by Bowerman, who ran the ball 33 yards into the end zone, making the score 41-0 with an extra point by Parker.
Fulton County retaliated with their own touchdown, their first of the night, at the end of the third, but Bowerman intercepted Fulton’s attempt at a two-point conversion and the score was 41-6.
Marshall maintained their intensity following Fulton’s touchdown, Jackson Mahmet making a nine-yard touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter, with an extra point by Parker. The Marshals recorded their third interception of the night by Gavin Clark, his first of the season, giving Marshall possession and allowing for a fourth touchdown by Bowerman with only 45 seconds left in the game, with a running clock.
The Marshals scored on seven of their last eight possessions of the night, and earned their win, starting their season off with a 2-0 record. They will be traveling to Southhaven, Mississippi next Friday to battle against Northpoint Christian.
The Marshals logged 27 carries and 312 rushing yards. Bowerman recorded four touchdowns, eight carries, and 112 yards; Utley scored one touchdown, with eight carries and 102 yards; Dunigan reported one touchdown, four carries, and 49 yards; Mahmet had one touchdown, seven carries, and 49 yards.
The Marshals also recorded 76 passing yards. Nix has 3-of-7 completed passes with 76 yards and one touchdown. Wilson reported two catches, 62 yards, and one touchdown. Wilson Shadowen had one catch and 14 yards. The defense logged three interceptions, two by Gibbs and one by Clark.
Fulton County recorded 11-of-31 passes completed, 197 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions, 14 carries, and 31 yards rushing.
