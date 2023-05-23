The Marshall County Marshals faced off against the Hickman County Falcon in the opening game of the First Region tournament, hosted at Preston Cope Field. After a regular season split between the two teams, the Marshals walked away victorious, beating the Falcons 4-1 to secure their spot in the next round of the region tournament.

Marshall County got cooking at the bottom of the third with a single by Chase Hayden that drove in two runners and put the Marshals on the board. An additional single in the inning by Maddox Cope added to the Marshals lead, leaving the Falcons trailing 3-0.

