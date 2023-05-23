The Marshall County Marshals faced off against the Hickman County Falcon in the opening game of the First Region tournament, hosted at Preston Cope Field. After a regular season split between the two teams, the Marshals walked away victorious, beating the Falcons 4-1 to secure their spot in the next round of the region tournament.
Marshall County got cooking at the bottom of the third with a single by Chase Hayden that drove in two runners and put the Marshals on the board. An additional single in the inning by Maddox Cope added to the Marshals lead, leaving the Falcons trailing 3-0.
The Falcons put up their first and only run in the fourth with a single by Anderson Burpo. Despite several opportunities, the Falcons had difficulty gaining offensive traction, which ultimately led to their demise.
A single by Hayden in the fourth made for a 4-1 scoreboard, and though both teams battled it out for the remaining three innings, the game finished with a Marshals 4-1 win.
The Marshals will continue in the First Region tournament against the Paducah Tilghman Tornado on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
MARSHALL COUNTY:
Carter McKinney took the win, pitching six innings with one run on seven hits and four strikeouts. Jace Driver recorded the save one inning from the bullpen with zero runs on zero hits with two strikeouts.
Ethan Landis and Chase Shelton went 1-2; Haydent went 2-3 with three RBI; and Cope logged one RBI.
HICKMAN COUNTY:
Eli Prince took the loss after pitching 2.1 innings with three runs on three hits and three strikeouts. Walker McClanahan pitched 3.2 innings with one run on one hit and one strikeouts.
Gabe Dowdy went 2-3; Tyler Hoff went 2-3 with a double; Coleson Naranjo and Prince went 1-3; and Burpo went 1-3 with one RBI.
MARSHALL COUNTY: 0|0|3|1|0|0|X
HICKMAN COUNTY: 0|0|0|1|0|0|0
