Kameron Bowerman

Kameron Bowerman takes down Calloway County running back Tate Weatherly in their 56-14 victory over the Lakers. Bowerman recorded three touchdowns on the night.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Paducah Sun

The Marshals hosted the Calloway County Lakers at Carroll Traylor Stadium, blowing out their visitory 56-14 and snapping a two-year losing streak. This win gives the Marshals a 3-1 start to the season, already matching last year’s recorded wins.

An interception by Dylan Robinson, which led to a Marshall possession and their first touchdown, proved a promising start to the game. Kameron Bowerman ensured Marshall’s early lead with back-to-back touchdowns, the first only two minutes into the start of the game, and the second off a blocked field goal and 77-yard run.

