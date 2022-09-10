The Marshals hosted the Calloway County Lakers at Carroll Traylor Stadium, blowing out their visitory 56-14 and snapping a two-year losing streak. This win gives the Marshals a 3-1 start to the season, already matching last year’s recorded wins.
An interception by Dylan Robinson, which led to a Marshall possession and their first touchdown, proved a promising start to the game. Kameron Bowerman ensured Marshall’s early lead with back-to-back touchdowns, the first only two minutes into the start of the game, and the second off a blocked field goal and 77-yard run.
The Lakers quickly retaliated with a touchdown of their own as the first quarter was coming to a close. The Marshals quickly got their bearings and Aidan Dunigan cleared a trail to the end zone for a 62-yard scoring drive to close out the first quarter with a 21-7 lead.
Bowerman scored another touchdown off a short run at the seven-minute mark, followed by a final touchdown by Calloway, making it a 28-14 ball game. Dunigan finished off the second quarter with only 17 second left until halftime with an 18-yard touchdown with a completed pass by Conner Nix, his fifth touchdown pass of the season. Marshall scored on all four of their offensive possessions during the first half, along with a play on special teams.
Dunigan opened up the third quarter with a 44-yard touchdown, his third time in the end zone in the game with two running and one receiving touchdown. The Marshals maintained their momentum, scoring a 28-yard touchdown by Luke Webber and clinching another interception by Dylan Robinson, stopping Calloway in their tracks as they were inching dangerously close to their end zone. The Marshals defensive line was reading and anticipating the Laker’s movements and passes, and communicating well with one another.
In the fourth quarter, the ball was handed off to Webber who scored his second and the final touchdown of the night, bringing the score to 56-14.
This was a high-scoring performance for the Marshals and puts them in a good position for their district-opener against the McCracken County Mustangs next Friday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Traylor Stadium.
Calloway County will play host to Mayfield (4-0) next Friday for a tough matchup as they look for their first win of the season.
In rushing, Dunigan recorded 149 yards; Landon Utley reported 90 yards; Bowerman had 73 yards; and Webber ran 70 yards.
In passing, Nix recorded 4-5 completed passes, 47 yards, and one touchdown. In receiving, Dunigan reported one reception and one touchdown; Jacob Wilson logged one reception and 12 yards; Utley had one reception and 13 yards; and Webber recorded one reception and four yards.
