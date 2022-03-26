The Marshals kicked off The Big Orange Classic with a 5-3 win against Festus, Missouri. Marshall County started the game strong with two runs in the bottom of the first and one in the second. Festus retaliated during the third with a run and tied it 3-3 up at the top of the sixth, after scoring two.
The Marshals came up to bat in the sixth, determined to win, and with bases loaded, Conner Mannon stepped up to the plate and hit a double that sent two runners home, adding two runs to the count, and ending the game out at 5-3.
Conner Mannon posted 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double, while Ty Davenport and Reese Oakley posted one RBI each, Davenport also hit 1-for-3.
Evan Oakley and Alex Staples hit doubles.
The Marshals totaled six hits and three errors.
Carter McKinney pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two runs and marking five strikeouts. Jace Driver and Chase Hayden pitched one inning apiece.
Driver allowed one hit and one run, while Hayden marked two strikeouts with zero hits or runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.