On Monday night, the First Region baseball tournament began with a matchup between the Marshall County Marshals and the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado. The Marshals advanced to the second round, routing Tilghman 6-1.
The bats started early for the Marshals, scoring two runs in the first inning. The leadoff batter Alex Staples reached on an infield error and Ethan Landis followed by roping a double out to center field to put runners on second and third. Staples scored on a groundout to first, advancing Landis to third. The second run of the inning came from a wild pitch by the Tornado pitcher, Caleb Payne.
After a scoreless top half of the second, Marshall County continued to put on the runs. Four consecutive singles, RBIs by both Chase Hayden and Evan Oakley make the score 4-0 in favor of the Marshals. That would be all though, as three runners were left stranded after a groundout to end the inning.
The next three innings were scoreless thanks to solid pitching efforts Oakley, Caleb Payne and Gunner Massey. In the top of the sixth inning, the Tornado broke seal and scored their only run of the game. Devin Kiebler singled to lead off the inning, and his courtesy runner, Burke Waggoner, scored off a groundout by Massey.
The Marshals responded by the matter of a 2-run home run coming from the bat of Alex Staples, scoring Conner Mannon who got on base after being hit by a pitch.
The Tornado were unable to produce in the top of the seventh, giving Marshall County the victory. Evan Oakley pitched a complete game, only allowing three hits and striking out eleven batters. Alex Staples and Chase Hayden both had two RBIs for the Marshals.
Marshall County will play Graves County on Tuesday night at Graves County High School with a first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.
Marshall County 6,
Paducah Tilghman 1
Tilghman 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 —-1 3 1
Marshall County 2 2 0 0 0 2 x —-6 9 1
WP: E. Oakley LP: C. Payne
2B: MCHS- E. Landis, J. Driver
HR: MCHS- E. Oakley
TB: PT- J. James 1, C. Payne 1, D Kiebler 1
MCHS- A. Staples 5, E. Landis 3, J. Driver 2, E. Oakley 1, C. Hayden 1, P. Gibbs 1, C. Mannon 1.
The Graves County Eagles matched up with the Carlisle County Comets on Monday in the first round of the First Region baseball tournament. This is the third time these teams have matched up this year, Graves having the advantage in the series 2-0.
The scoring for this game started in the top of the second. Coby Mullins and Cole Katzman walked to start off the inning. Hayden Alexander then loaded the bases for the Eagles with one out. Landon Curd then singled out to center field to drive in the first run of the game. Drew Davis draws a walk as the next batter to extend the lead to 2-0. Two quick strikeouts dealt by Jarren Bruer gets the Comets out of the jam headed to the top of the third.
The game turned into a defensive battle from there. Hayden Alexander pitched for Graves County threw all seven innings, only allowing five hits and had sixteen strikeouts. Jonah Bruer and his brother Jarren Bruer combined for all seven for the comets, a collective 10 strikeouts. The Comets were unable to produce at the end of the game, with the final score being 2-0 Eagles.
The Comets had five hits and drew four walks as a team, whereas the Eagles only had three hits and also drew four walks as a team. The Eagles will face the Marshall County Marshals on Tuesday night at 5:30pm at Graves County High School to see who will advance to the region championship.
Graves County 2,
Carlisle County 0
Graves County 0 2 0 0 0 0 0- — 2 3 0
Carlisle County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0- — 0 5 1
WP: H. Alexander LP: J Bruer
TB: GCHS- D Davis 1, L Curd 1, H Alexander 1
CCHS- D Draper 2, J Newsome 1, J Bruer 1, K Perez 1
