LEDBETTER — In Wednesday’s Bluegrass Tour Fall 18-Hole Series and 9-Hole Junior Series at Drake Creek Golf Club, Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo earned medalist honors among 12 golfers — firing a 2-under 70 to edge McCracken County’s Camryn Beatty by four shots.
The defending state champion fired a flawless front nine with birdies on No. 2, No. 6, No. 8 and No. 9 — toting a 32 at the turn — before the back nine proved more difficult.
Back-to-back birdies on No. 13 and No. 14 helped offset back-to-back bogeys on No. 11 and No. 12, before a double-bogey on No. 15 banged up his near-perfect day.
Beatty, meanwhile, stayed steady with four bogeys, two birdies (No. 2 and No. 13) and 12 pars.
Beatty, Marshall County’s Trey Wall and St. Mary’s Luke Wilson (11-over, T-5th) each had two birdies on the morning.
In limited girls action, Princeton’s Claire Knoth and St. Mary’s Ellie Roof — both in the Class of 2023 — fired swip-swapping 82s.
Knoth shot a 43 on the front nine and a 39 on the back, while Roof had a 39 on the front, and a 43 on the back.
Knoth was unfortunately saddled with back-to-back triple bogeys right out of the gate on No. 1 and No. 2 before bouncing back nicely to shoot 5-over on the final 16 holes.
Roof, meanwhile, made the turn at 3-over and birdied No. 10 (her second of the round) before bogeys at No. 11, No. 12, No. 13 and No. 17 stacked.
A tough quadruple-bogey at the perilous No. 18 thwarted a better finish.
