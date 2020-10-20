Marshall County’s Savannah Howell has always had golf on her mind.
And how could she not? The Lady Marshals junior just completed her seventh-straight trip to the KHSAA Girls Golf State Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club, one that ended with Marshall County’s first-ever state title (by 39 strokes), and saw Howell push for an individual fifth-place finish in Kentucky with a two-day 77-73-150 (6-over par).
“I’ve always thought about Division I golf,” Howell said. “I never really thought about going to college and not trying to play Division I golf. I never really thought about not doing it. I’ve always wanted to do it.”
And so, she will.
Howell has spent so much time playing golf in Warren County during her career, that when she committed to Adam Gary and the Western Kentucky women’s golf team on Oct. 15, it only made sense.
After all, she’s practically lived in Bowling Green every fall since fifth grade and her first trip to state, when she and the Lady Marshals finished as the 2014 First Region runners-up to a deep Calloway County squad led by Anna Hack and Madison Contri.
“I really like Western, and I really like the coach there in Adam Gary,” Howell said. “And I know a few people on the team already. It’s close to home, too, which is really nice. And I walked around the campus with someone else who’s already committed and going to Western, and I really liked it. It’s just really nice.
“And I really didn’t think about committing during golf season, but obviously when golf season was over, I had plenty of time to think about it. And I just decided I really liked Western and everything about it.”
That “someone”? South Warren senior star Faith Martin, who finished sixth overall with a 74-77-151 (6-over) at the 2020 KHSAA Girls Golf State Tournament, and helped propel her team to a state runner-up finish.
The two have known each other, fittingly, since they were 8-9-year-old junior golfers — right when all of this started blooming for Howell.
“It worked out really well, actually, because since I couldn’t go on an official visit, I just walked around campus with her,” Howell said. “And she showed me around.”
However, it was more than an unofficial visit to “The Hill” and the comfort of a few friends pushing Howell to Bowling Green.
Admittedly, she’s noticed the improvement of Hilltoppers golf under Gary, who’s in his seventh season as the head of the program. WKU entered the Golfstat Top 100 for the first time in program history during the 2018-19 campaign, a place they’ve remained since. In the 2019-20 pandemic-shortened season, the Hilltoppers were shooting 296.67 on the year, roughly 8-over par as a squad.
Howell’s former teammate, a First Region champion in Bailey Tyree, recently finished up her four years at WKU with positive results, while former First Region champion, KHSAA state champion, Paducah Tilghman and Mississippi State star and graduate transfer Teri Doss is shooting a strong 73.7 through nine rounds this fall.
“I still talk to Bailey a little bit, and I always knew I could ask her questions about Western if I needed to,” Howell added. “I knew Bailey really liked Western while she was there, so I knew it would be a good place. I trust her. And I know Teri Doss is doing well right now there, too, so that’s always helpful.”
There’s also a bit of comfort with her soon-to-be head coach in Gary, who — in this pandemic-plagued recruiting period — couldn’t spend the typical time one does in recruiting players, instead having to rely on Zoom and phone calls to make connections.
“He and I just get along great,” Howell said. “Obviously with the recruiting dead period, we couldn’t really talk a lot in person, but we always talk on the phone. And we talk really easily. And I think he’s done a really good job building up the Western program in the last few years, and I really like that.”
A decision made, Howell can now focus on upcoming tournaments — like the Cullan Brown Invitational at Paxton Park and Calvert City Country Club in two weeks — and the 2021 spring and summer meets, which will ultimately prepare her for a senior season in which the Lady Marshals all return as defending titlists.
Is eight-straight trips to Bowling Green out of the question? Not at all.
“It’s crazy,” she said, “to think about how long I’ve been doing it.”
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.