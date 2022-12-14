MARSHALL COUNTY 43, MURRAY HIGH 21
The Lady Marshals took their first district win of the season against the Murray High Lady Tigers last night, while playing at Reed Conder Gymnasium.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 9:06 am
Coming out fired up, the Lady Marshals quickly took the lead and kept it through the remainder of the game. The Lady Marshals were playing an aggressive game and implemented an impressive defensive strategy that kept the Lady Tigers from scoring many points. Making seamless passes that made for great scoring opportunities, Marshall County seemed to have found their rhythm, taking a considerable 19-point lead into halftime.
Junior Izzy Washburn led the Lady Marshals offensively with 20 points scored. She was making her shots and acting aggressively by sacrificing her body, sliding across the court and fighting for rebounds in the paint, even while playing as point guard. And with junior Chevelle Henson and senior Georgia Hall holding down the defense, the Lady Marshals were unstoppable. Even after two injured starters in the third quarter spelled out trouble, the Lady Marshals remained unperturbed and continued to fight until the end.
The Lady Marshals have been searching for answers to start the season, but as they doubled the Lady Tigers’ score and exhibited apparent chemistry on the court, it seems as though they have found it.
Marshall County: 13-25-32-43
Murray High: 4-6-12-21
MARSHALL COUNTY:
Washburn 20, Laken Schroader 10, Clara Boddy 3, Amelia Boone 3, Madyson Morton 2, Mia Teague 2, Chevelle Henson 2, Georgia Hall 1. Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 5 (Washburn 2, Schroader 2, Boddy, Boone). Free throws: 10. Fouls: 13. Record: 3-3.
MURRAY HIGH:
Kendall English 8, Alyssa Daughrity 6, Reese Downey 4, Elli Stricklin 2, Madeline Howell 1. Field goals: 8. 3-pointers: 0. Free throws: 5. Fouls: 12. Record: 2-4.
The Marshals also secured their first district victory last night against the Murray High Tigers.
Fighting for the early lead, both teams were matching each other point for point at the start before Marshall pulled away and secured a lead they would keep to finish out the game. The Marshals were making their shots, once again exhibiting the true diversity of this team, as those who play defense also excel on offense and vice versa. Murray, on the other hand, seemed to be having offensive difficulty, unable to make their shots. Junior Orrin Phelps, along with seniors Hunter Wallace and Logan Parker, were leading the charge on defense, playing strong against the increasingly aggressive Tigers and fighting to get rebounds in the hands of their shooters, if they were not taking these shots themselves. The Marshals led 23-16 at the half.
The Marshals held onto their lead going into the third quarter, but Murray was pulling out all the stops in an attempt to tie up the game, getting as close as three points to the Marshals’ lead. Working hard to close the gap, the Tigers fought until the very last second, hoping for a comeback that Marshall would not allow, aggressively blocking and putting up shots. The Marshals pulled out another victory and will continue their six-game undefeated streak.
Marshall County will travel to McCracken County on Friday, Dec. 16 to play the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs, beginning at 6 p.m.
Marshall County: 15-23-32-59
Murray High: 7-16-27-45
MARSHALL COUNTY:
Wallace 17, Staples 14, Trey Wall 9, Wade Moore 8, Orrin Phelps 7, Logan Davis 2, Logan Parker 2. Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 8 (Wallace 3, Wall 3, Phelps, Staples). Free throws: 15/21. Fouls: 15. Record: 6-0.
MURRAY HIGH:
Lincoln English 17, Collin Wilson 8, Drew May 7, Zavion Carman 6, Jeremiah Jones 5, Kobe Watson 2. Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 4 (Wilson 2, Jones, May). Free throws: 11/15. Fouls: 18. Record: 4-3.
