DRAFFENVILLE — March 12 marked a big day for the Marshall County High School Athletic Department with three college signings.
Seniors Tori McCracken, Ben Burkeen and Nick Mighell were greeted by family, friends, coaches, fellow classmates and a four-legged friend on a day they will never forget.
McCracken signs with Murray State
McCracken, along with her trusty pup in her lap, inked her name as a Murray State Racer. As a seven-year member of the Marshall County track and field team, she has played a vital role in their many successes over the course of the past six seasons.
McCracken is the two-time defending KHSAA Class AAA state champion in the high jump.
In 2018, McCracken took the title with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches and again in 2019 by clearing 5-6.
During her freshman year, she broke the school record that had stood for 18 years in the high jump with 5-5.5, and in the following year, she broke her own record again at 5-6.
McCracken was also a part of the 4x400-meter relay team in 2019 that medaled at the state meet and has been a key performer in the triple jump and 300-meter hurdles. She credits her coaches Cory Westerfield, Andrew Johnston and Michelle Stubblefield in her success over the years.
“It’s really exciting because I’ve worked so hard,” McCracken said on continuing her track career. “Thanks to my coach, I’ve been able to be extremely successful.”
Coach Cory Westerfield added, “Tori has been one of the best and most consistent performers that we have had over the past six years and has exhibited an extraordinary work ethic in all aspects of being a student athlete.”
For McCracken, who has split her time between track and volleyball during high school, Murray State was the right decision thanks to the kindness she felt from attending a camp over the summer. The close proximity to her family in Marshall County also played an incentive.
Currently, McCracken is undecided on what she will study while at Murray State.
Burkeen commits to Kentucky Wesleyan
Star goalkeeper Burkeen looks forward to what comes next in his soccer career. During his high school career, Burkeen played a big part during the 2019 run for the Marshals, which included the First Region championship against McCracken County. And again in 2020, winning the third straight Second District title.
Burkeen led the state for two consecutive years in shutouts all while setting the school record in both season and career shutouts. During his senior season, the defensive wonder had 10 complete-game shutouts for the Marshals in their 16 games played this past fall.
“I just want to continue my career in school and I think Wesleyan’s the perfect place for me,” Burkeen said on signing with the Owensboro-based Panthers. “I know some of the guys there and I really like the coach. The campus and team is definitely like a family atmosphere.”
Burkeen — who won the 2020 “Good Hands Award,” a state-wide recognition for goalies — will play under the guidance of former Lone Oak High School all-state soccer star John Fusco. The bond of a former Paducah resident should assist in Burkeen feeling comfortable with his new team in the fall.
Burkeen is a member of the Benton Church of Christ, FCA and the Gold Club at Marshall County High School. He plans to major in business management at KWC.
Mighell furthers career in track and field with Brescia
Mighell, who has competed for the Marshall County High School track and field program for three years, inked his name with Brescia University. As a sophomore, Mighell played a major role in the young team finishing in third place during the First Region 3A Championship by scoring in both the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays.
“I had talked to their coach and he was really understanding, just a nice and genuine guy. How their coaches both handle soccer and track, it’s more like here,” Mighell stated on signing with the Bearcats. “They’re more like a small town and I’ll be able to bond with them.”
Due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the last time Mighell was on a track came during his sophomore year at Marshall. During that time, he earned a spot on the All Area Class 3A Second Team in the 200-meter dash.
“It’s always an amazing feeling when you have an athlete like Nick make his move to the next level,” Johnston said in a press release. “Nick came to us as a two-sport sophomore and has embodied what it means to be a student athlete; he is focused, determined, competitive, highly motivated and resilient. There are always days out here where we have to trust the kids to be self-motivated and put in the work — especially this season given our current climate. However, I have never had to worry about Nick, he is a tireless worker and has overcome many obstacles. Brescia will be better for adding him to their roster.”
As a two-sport athlete, Mighell plans to be a walk-on and earn a spot on Brescia’s soccer team in the fall.
While attending the Owensboro-based school, he plans on majoring in business management with a minor in psychology.
