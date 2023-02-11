In a Fourth District rematch, the Marshall County Lady Marshals hosted the Calloway County Lady Lakers. The first matchup between these teams saw the Lady Marshals taking a narrow two-point win, while this game again favored the Lady Marshal, who secured the win with a stout 13-point victory at home.
The Lady Marshals came out hot, establishing their dominance early with two shots by senior Georgia Hall sandwiched between a sophomore Chevelle Henson 3-pointer. And they swiftly pulled away with back-to-back 3-pointers by senior Mia Teague.
An intense game on both sides of the court, the Lady Marshals were playing stifling defense and forcing Calloway to commit several pivotal turnovers, leading to them outscoring the Lady Lakers 18-7 in the first quarter
The Lady Lakers, however, were not quite ready to give up, battling back and cutting Marshall’s lead down to six going into halftime.
The second half saw Marshall County pulling away for good this time, completing a high-scoring 19-point third quarter and keeping the Lady Lakers to a mere seven. This defense, accompanied by a strong shooting game, allowed the Marshals to build their lead and sustain it through the end of the game.
After this matchup, the Lady Marshals will rise to 14-13 record, and have secured first seed in the district play with an undefeated streak, and will meet Murray High School in their opening game of the Fourth District Tournament, hosted by Marshall County High School. The Calloway County Lakers will fall to 6-17, and are set to play the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles in their initial matchup of the tournament.
The Lady Marshals will play again on Tuesday, February 14 at Webster County at 6 p.m., and the Lady Lakers will be in action next at Lyon County on Monday, February 13 against at 6 p.m.
Marshall County:18-23-42-50
Calloway County:7-17-24-37
Henson 15, Teague 10, Schroader 9, Georgia Hall 8, Peyton Weitlauf 5, Amelia Boone 3.
Crouch 12, Koch 10, Lowe 10, Addi Schumacher 3, McClure 2.
The Marshals hosted the Calloway County Lakers in Reed Conder Gymnasium on Friday night, beating them 76-67 after their previous loss this season 56-46. This sets the Marshals as the number two seed in the district, and they will appear against the Lakers one final time in their opening matchup of the Fourth District Tournament at Marshall County.
Taking the early lead, the Marshals put up four unanswered points by seniors Wade Moore and Trey Wall, but Calloway quickly responded with back-to-back threes from sophomores Conner Lockhart and Jonah Butler. The two teams continued to trade buckets for the rest of the first half as the Marshals carried a narrow four-point lead into the locker room.
The Marshals opened the second half with two quick scores from sophomore Alex Staples, which became the starting point to building a 12-point lead in the third quarter. Calloway was working hard to close the gap toward the end of the third quarter, cutting the Marshals lead down, mimicking their half-time lead, to four points going into the final quarter of play.
In the fourth, the Marshals were putting up strong shots, but so were the Lakers, who were able to tie up the game 59-59 with a pair of free throws by Lockhart. Quickly regaining their lead, the Marshals were thriving under pressure, and prohibited scoring opportunities in the paint for the Lakers, keeping their usual high-scorers at bay.
Though the Lakers were finding ways to avoid Marshall’s defense, shooting 12 3-pointers over the course of the game, seven of those being from Butler and his final shot from behind the arc made it a one-point game for the Lakers 63-62. Following this shot, a switch seemed to flip for the Marshals and they dropped in several baskets in succession, building an eight-point lead 70-62. Led by their strong defense and their ability to make their free throws throughout this high-pressure second half, the Marshals secured a 76-67 win.
The Marshals will be back in action on Tuesday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. against Webster County. The Lakers will play next against the Ballard Memorial Bomber on Monday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Marshall County:15-34-49-76
Calloway County:11-30-45-67
Moore 20, Staples 16, Hunter Wallace 13, Logan Parker 9, Trey Wall 6, Tommy Robertson 5, Logan Davis 3, Chase Binkley 2, Orrin Phelps 2.
Butler 29, Stephen Lane 12, Eli Finley 11, Conner Lockhart 9, Cole Lockhart 3, Aidan Clinton 3.
