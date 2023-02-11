In a Fourth District rematch, the Marshall County Lady Marshals hosted the Calloway County Lady Lakers. The first matchup between these teams saw the Lady Marshals taking a narrow two-point win, while this game again favored the Lady Marshal, who secured the win with a stout 13-point victory at home.

The Lady Marshals came out hot, establishing their dominance early with two shots by senior Georgia Hall sandwiched between a sophomore Chevelle Henson 3-pointer. And they swiftly pulled away with back-to-back 3-pointers by senior Mia Teague.

