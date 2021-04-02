MURRAY — Despite a rally in the seventh inning, the Calloway County Lady Lakers came up just short against the Marshall County Lady Marshals, 8-7, in high school softball Thursday.
Calloway trailed 8-4 entering the bottom of the seventh and loaded the bases with one out. Kylie Stallings and Emerson Grogan each had scoring hits to make it a one-run game before Lady Marshal pitcher Tia Thorpe induced a fly out to end it.
“I’m incredibly proud that the girls fought back,” Calloway head coach Kady Arant said. “They went seven innings and they had a lot of pride in that but ultimately it comes down to we can’t make so many mistakes.”
Marshall County got the scoring going early.
In the top of the first inning, senior Sarenna Tomassi hit a solo home run to deep center field to give the Lady Marshals an early 1-0 lead.
Despite the home run both pitchers worked quick through the first two innings with no other scoring.
Calloway junior Izzy Houdsen got two quick outs in the top of the third inning before Marshall County got a runner on third on a wild throw to second on an attempted throw out. But Houdsen was able to get out of the inning on a pop fly.
Calloway got on the board in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run from junior Adison Hicks to tie the game at 1-1 after three.
Marshall County threatened again in the fourth with runners on second and third with no outs. The Lady Marshals cashed in with a RBI double by freshman Madyson Morton to take a 2-1 lead with one out.
Sophomore Anna Vasseur added two more runs on a two-run single after the Lady Lakers had a hard time controlling the ball.
Marshall County added to the lead, as junior Charley Pursley got a RBI double to left field to make it 5-1. Thorpe followed with an RBI sacrifice bunt to make it 6-1.
The Lady Marshals added one more run in the fourth to give them a 7-1 advantage.
The Lady Lakers responded in the fourth with three runs of their own on RBIs by Stallings and sophomore Sophie Lax.
Marshall County added a run in the top of the sixth inning on a double by Thorpe, as going into the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Marshals led 8-4.
Calloway senior pitcher Caitlyn Powers was able to get out of the inning with just the one run and started to dial in since her entry in the fourth inning.
Trailing by four in the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Lakers put up one more fight, loading the bases with one out.
Stallings got an RBI single to make the score 8-5 with the winning run at the plate.
With two outs, Grogan produced a two-run single to bring the score 8-7.
A wild pitch sent Grogan to second with the tying run, but she was stranded there as a fly out ended the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.