Marshall County boys soccer remained undefeated and improved their season record to 7-0, as they hosted the McCracken County Mustangs on Thursday, Aug 26, beating them 4-0. The match-up was the same that played in the Region Championship to end the 2020 season. That game ended in the Mustangs favor, 2-1.
McCracken got to work first, ready to prove that they could beat the Marshal’s again when senior forward Luke Medley sent a ball soaring into the net. Unfortunately for the Mustangs the goal was ruled no good as one of the McCracken players was called off sides.
The Marshal’s proved why they are undefeated as they attacked the McCracken goal frequently, but the Mustang defense held their ground and didn’t let anything past the goal keeper in the first half.
Due to extreme temperatures the game would take a 10 minute break in the first half for the players to hydrate and rest.
“Anytime we play Marshall there’s a huge rivalry,” McCracken head coach Mike Wiersema told The Sun. “They were ready to knock us off the perch and they did tonight, all credit to them.”
At half, the scoreboard read zeros and it was anyone’s ball game. That is until the just four minutes into the second half when senior William Lynch knocked one into the goal to take the 1-0 lead. From there the temperature went down but the heat between players started to rise. A yellow card was called on junior forward Jack Housman for McCracken County, junior Jericho Evans got one early in the first half for Marshall County.
With less than 10 minutes left to play the Marshalls stepped it into high gear when senior Collin Riley got his turn to score and help his team up 2-0. Senior Kian Court capitalized on the momentum just two minutes later with a second chance goal after his first attempt was blocked by the Mustang keeper.
“We learned some things, we are young and we are going to learn some things, so the bottom line is we just need to keep improving,” said Wiersema.
Time was nearly gone but junior Preston Lamb wanted his chance to get on the board and put the emphasis on the game to leave the final score 4-0 for his fellow Marshal’s. Players had to be separated several times, showing just how much passion and heart the players show in this rivalry.
The Marshal’s will look to continue their winning streak as they travel to Daviess County on Saturday, Aug 28. McCracken County looks to bounce back with a two-game home stint first against St. Mary on Aug. 31 followed by the second meeting of the season against Paducah Tilghman.
