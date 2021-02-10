DRAFFENVILLE — With the legacy of having three family members in the Marshall County High School 1,000-point club, junior Halle Langhi entered this season on track to be the fourth. Mission accomplished.
“My dad, my uncle and my sister have all been in the 1,000-point club now, so I’m just really excited that I was able to get there,” Langhi told The Sun during an interview last week.
Langhi’s father, Dan, uncle, Bobby, and sister, Hannah, all surpassed 1,000 career points during their time playing basketball at MCHS. Dan Langhi went on to star at Vanderbilt University from 1996-2000 before playing four seasons in the NBA and six more overseas. Bobby was a member of the 1989 MCHS team that went 29-6 and reached the state semifinals. Hannah scored 1,545 points in her MCHS career and is in her senior year playing at the University of Central Arkansas.
Halle said she was proud to be the latest to continue the Langhi family legacy of success on the basketball court.
“It’s really cool,” she said. “It’s really rare to even get in it (1,000-point club), much less a bunch of family being in it.”
Lady Marshals head coach Aaron Beth beamed about his team’s latest 1,000-point scorer.
“Any time you get to coach a player who reaches 1,000 points in their career, especially here at Marshall County, it’s something special. It makes coaching fun and worthwhile,” he said. “Just to watch her ability around the basket is fun for everybody. And as a coach, you’re awfully glad she’s on your team and not on the other one.”
Langhi officially reached the milestone in the Lady Marshals’ home game against Graves County on Jan. 29 during which she posted a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 64-50 MCHS victory. She knew she was approaching the 1,000-point mark entering the game and “came in ready to play.” The impending milestone wasn’t front of mind at first, but once she was a basket away, nerves set in.
“When they told me, ‘Halle, you’re about to get it,’ I was so nervous, and I think I missed my next three layups, and my legs were shaking at the free-throw line,” she said. “I’m glad I got it over with.”
The public address announcer alerted the crowd to Langhi’s achievement, but the game continued.
“I was really excited, but I was trying not to smile because I couldn’t lose focus,” she said.
Langhi certainly didn’t lose focus. Her double-double stat line was proof of that.
“To play like that against Graves, and to get her 1,000th point in a big rivalry game and to have the double-double was fantastic,” Beth said. “She gets double-doubles without people noticing. She does it easy, and that’s a great thing to have on your team. She’s always down to earth and never lets stuff bother her, and she just keeps playing. I’m really proud of how she’s developing and of the player she’s becoming.”
As a member of the 1,000-point club, Langhi was awarded a commemorative basketball during the Lady Marshals’ home game against Calloway County on Feb. 5. Reflecting on her achievement, she said it wasn’t really something she set out to do.
“I never really thought about it until it was brought to my attention that I was close. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s kind of cool,’ ” she said. “I never really set out to score 1,000 points. I just come out and play. I just want to win. I don’t really think about the stats.”
But thanks in large part to her talent and height at 6-foot-2, those 1,000 points came in fewer than three full seasons.
“Being tall helps a lot,” she said. “I’m taller than most people I play against, so I can get the rebounds and shoot over people and block shots. That’s really a big asset.”
As a sophomore last season, Langhi averaged 14.8 points as the team’s second-leading scorer to go with a team-leading 8.3 rebounds per game.
She’s putting up similar numbers this year, as she is the Lady Marshals’ second-leading scorer at 13.2 points per game and their leading rebounder at 8.1 per contest.
She is shooting 55.9% from the field and 77.3% from the foul line, both of which are second-best on the team.
“She’s a great talent and a pleasure to coach. She’s so versatile. She can score inside and outside. Being 6-foot-2, obviously she’s a dominant presence in the paint, and she’s learning to block shots a little better than she has before,” Beth said. “She’s a really good shooter. She won a lot of free-throw competitions as she was growing up, so to be 6-foot-2, her shot is really advanced. It’s more like a guard shooting the basketball but with that 6-foot-2 frame, and she has great post moves.”
Langhi can be even more problematic for opposing defenses when paired on the floor with senior teammate Sophie Galloway, who stands 6-foot-1.
“If one of them has a 10-point game, the other is probably going to have a 20-point game, and neither one cares who gets which,” Beth said of his starting post players. “They’re learning to play together more every day, and it’s going to be fun to watch the rest of the year.”
Boasting that kind of height in the post, the Lady Marshals draw a lot of attention in the interior, which opens things up for their guards, who are proficient 3-point shooters.
“We’re a team that’s hard to guard,” Langhi said.
Langhi is also a key piece of the Lady Marshals’ defense, Beth said.
“When we’re playing zone, we have to talk and communicate on defense, and Halle is coming into her own as far as communicating on the floor and helping people get in the right position,” he said. “When we’re in our zone, she has her back to the basket and sees what the other four people are doing and is really doing a good job of helping communicate what we need to do defensively to the rest of our players.”
Now that she’s surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her high school career, Langhi has her sights set on other goals.
“I’m looking at going to the state tournament,” she said. “We really want to do that and see how far we can get there.”
At 12-1 on the season, with many of those victories coming in dominating fashion, the Lady Marshals have proven they have what it takes to reach the state tournament this year. As for what lies ahead for Langhi beyond high school, Beth said she has the skills to pursue either basketball or the other sport she loves, volleyball, in college.
“The sky is the limit,” he said. “Volleyball is another big thing for her, and she’s going to be successful in whichever one she chooses to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.