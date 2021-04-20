By MURRAY STATE ATHLETICS
Marshall County senior Cayson Conner joined two other student-athletes — Jaidah Black, of Saginaw, Texas, and Isabell West, of Shakopee, Minnesota — in signing with the Murray State women’s basketball team for the 2021-22 season on Monday. The trio joins TaKiya Howard and Claira Gowan, who both signed last fall, in the class of 2021.
The 5-foot-7 Conner was a member of the Marshall County team that finished the 2020-21 season as state runners-up. She appeared in 27 games for the Marshals during their run to the state championship game and led her team with 14 points per game on 52.6% shooting. For her efforts in her senior season, Conner was named as a finalist for Miss Kentucky Basketball as well as the 2021 Region 1 Player of the Year. With the addition of Conner, the Racers have now signed three of the last four Region 1 winners, as senior Macey Turley won the award in 2018 and sophomore Charlee Settle won it in 2020.
“Cayson is a winner and has proven that she understands the work and sacrifice required to pursue championships,” MSU women’s basketball head coach Rechelle Turner said. “She adds speed and toughness to our backcourt, and her competitive nature will help our team get better every day.”
Black, a 6-1 guard/forward, averaged a near double-double in her senior season for Boswell High School, scoring 10.8 points per game while also pulling down 9.3 rebounds per game. The McDonald’s All-American nominee has led her team in rebounds this season on her way to earning first-team All-District honors. In addition to basketball, Black also showcases her athleticism in the high jump for the Boswell track team, where she has been a regional qualifier.
“Jaidah brings athleticism and size to our team,” Turner said. “She has the ability to affect the game on both ends of the court, and her work ethic and desire to succeed at this level will go a long way in helping her succeed.”
West, a 6-1 forward, is coming off an impressive two-year turn at Iowa Central. West led the Tritons in scoring in each of her two seasons there, averaging 13.1 points per game as a freshman and 19.6 as a sophomore. She also finished fifth nationally in rebounds per game, at 13.5, to average a double-double for the season. In addition to helping her team to a regional title and trip to the national tournament, West was named as the 2020-21 ICCAC Player of the Year.
“Isabell brings size and strength to our frontcourt as well as the ability to score in multiple ways,” Turner said. “She is a relentless rebounder, and her success at the junior college level should put her in position to have immediate impact on our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.