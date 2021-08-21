Marshall County High School opened up their football season hosting Ballard Memorial High School Friday, Aug. 20. Marshall had their way with Ballard, taking control of every aspect of the game and sent Ballard packing and claimed a 62-0 victory.
This year’s final results are eerily similar to the 2020 match-up between these two schools. The game was also hosted at Jim Shelton Field and Marshall kept Ballard from getting in the end zone and handed them a 54-0 loss.
Forcing mistakes was the name of the game for the Marshals, who kept the Bombers from getting past the 50-yard line for the majority of the first half. A touchdown by junior running back Landon Utley got Marshall their first points and the defense wasted no time forcing a fumble and gaining possession of the ball at the 3-yard line. The score was 14-0 with just over eight minutes to play in the first quarter and the race was on from there.
“There’s still tons to work on,” Marshall Head Coach Steve Etheridge told The Sun. “We weren’t flawless by any means, there’s certain things we can do better, defending the run, I think that’s one thing we can do better.”
Despite the things that Etheridge found to be needed improvements, his team continued to score and dominate the football field. After 12 minutes of play the score was 27-0, including a walk-in by senior quarterback Quinn Smith with just over a minute left in the first quarter.
Marshall Sophomore running back Aiden Dunigan had his fun in the second quarter, finding the end zone twice to go along with a touchdown in the first quarter. The latter was a 27-yard rush with two minutes left to play in the half and a score of 48-0.
A running clock kept the second half of play much shorter than the first but the Marshals still found the end zone twice more, once per quarter.
The Bombers found their rhythm in the final quarter of play and maintained possession of the ball for almost the entire 12 minutes. Some penalties kept them from gaining the yards they were after, but the second chance efforts proved somewhat successful in keeping control and making plays.
The ball control wouldn’t be enough though for Ballard as they remained scoreless and gave up 62 points to Marshall. From here Marshall will head to Fulton County on Aug. 27 and Ballard will travel to Tennessee to play South Fulton High School.
