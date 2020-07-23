In no way did Aaron Beth ever think this was his path to being the head coach of the Marshall County girls basketball program.
But on Wednesday afternoon, school officials made it so, by removing the interim tag he donned in January 2020 following the untimely suspension of former coach and another Marshals legend, Dan Langhi, and making Beth the next skipper of the long-storied squad.
“I’ve spent my whole life in that gym,” Beth said, a nod to his time as a dominant point guard at Marshall, and eventually as a top assistant to his father, Howard. “I loved my time in Bowling Green when I was the boys coach there, and loved my time at Graves County when I was the girls coach there.
“But this is a special opportunity, and I’m glad I’m getting the opportunity to do it.”
Certainly, there are a myriad of emotions swirling in this moment.
On one hand, this is exactly the type of team — and program — Beth has always wanted in his employ. It’s in his DNA. It’s a natural fit. And for 30 years, he watched (and later helped coach) as his father pushed the Lady Marshals to a historic 794-149 record under his tenure with 23 Fourth District titles, 10 First Region championships, 19 appearances in the KHSAA Sweet 16, and a pair of state championships in 1982 and 1984.
Aaron Beth added another district and regional title to the trophy case in 2020, as the Lady Marshals closed the season 17-3 before the coronavirus canceled the postseason just as the team was preparing to take the floor at Rupp Arena in Lexington. There’s a bit of unfinished business on Beth’s mind.
But on the other hand, there’s a long and lasting friendship with Langhi, whose DUI charge that culminated in the Jan. 1 suspension was officially dropped in the first week of July.
Marshall County athletics officials, however, have opted for a different direction.
“Dan and I have been friends for a long time,” Beth noted. “We’ve tried to communicate as much as we could. It was awkward; I’m not going to lie to you. I think it’s an awkward situation for anybody. But we’ve talked a little bit over these last few days, and I don’t even know what he’s going to do at this point. But we had a good conversation (on Tuesday), and he knows he’s always welcome to be around and be a part of it, if he wants to.
“We’ll just have to wait and see.”
It’s also worth noting that when Beth originally left Graves County, basketball was surprisingly the furthest from his mind.
Sure; the itch is always there, but he’d accepted the position of Marshall County girls golf coach, a charge he’ll keep along with this new promotion, in order to be closer to his links-loving daughter and soon-to-be star, Trinity.
“Marshall County is one of the best programs in the state, history-wise. Tradition-wise,” Beth added. “It was different for me coming back last year, because I didn’t leave my Graves girls basketball team to coach at Marshall. I left to go coach golf. I honestly don’t know if I could’ve left Graves, with my team, to just go coach basketball at Marshall County. Because my experience at Graves was great, and it’s so hard. You get close to the kids. It makes it very difficult to just go one county over, and then have to coach against them. Which, you know, I never wanted to do.
“But at the same time, when that opportunity arose last year, I couldn’t not step in and help out. And now, the team that we have coming back and not losing anybody ... it’s a team that has the potential to be very, very special. A team that you dream of coaching as a coach. I’ve coached a lot of good teams with a lot of good players. This was not an opportunity I was going to pass up, if I was given the opportunity to coach them.”
And now, he has.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.