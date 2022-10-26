On Sunday, the Marshall County and McCracken County mountain bike teams traveled to Elizabethtown at Buffalo Lake Trails to compete in the mountain bike state tournaments. The two programs came out on top in the final race, with the Marshals winning the program’s ninth straight state title and the Mustangs finishing right behind with a second-place finish.
The McCracken County club had a first-place finish on the podium in senior Daley Glisson. Marshall County’s Chase Binkley finished behind the lone Mustang senior rider in second place.
The state tournament completed the second season of the Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League, a member of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) that has leagues in 30 different states. Before the creation of the Kentucky league, Marshall County competed in the Tennessee Interscholastic Cycling League.
Before Marshall County’s team was created in 2013, Paducah Tilghman led it’s former mountain bike club to the state tournament and earned a second-place finish in 2006, setting the bar high for mountain bike success in the region.
1 — Marshall County High School; 2 — McCracken County High School; 3 — Northern Kentucky Roots Composite; 4 — Warren County Composite; 5 — Hardin County-Elizabethtown Composite
1 — Brady Atkins — Marshall County High School; 2 — Miles Smith — Fayette County Composite; 3 — Bryar Bentley — Bluegrass Berms Composite Team; 4 — Jeremiah Lawrence — Independent Riders; 5 — Levi Skaggs — Hardin County-Elizabethtown Composite; 6 — Henry Carnahan — Louisville Sting Composite; 7 — Owen Duvall — Warren County Composite; 8 — Bryce Phillips — McCracken County High School; 9 — Alex Lipic — Louisville Sting Composite; 10 — Braden French — McCracken County High School; 11 — Grey Gorham — Bluegrass Berms Composite; 12 — Royce Conn — McCracken County High School; 13 — Luke Peyton — McCracken County High School; 14 — Brooks Wolfe — McCracken County High School; 15 — Trey Fedders — Northern Kentucky Roots Composite; 16 — Brody Wunch — McCracken County High School; 17 — Owen Shirley — Louisville Sting Composite; 18 — Donaven Watson — Marshall County High School
1 — Emma Roberts — Marshall County High School; 2 — Isabella Kroutil — Warren County Composite; 3 — Addison Roberts — Marshall County High School; 4 — Kinsey Fortenberry — Hardin County-Elizabethtown Composite; 5 — Roksana Wright — Fayette County Composite
1 — David Komprs — Bluegrass Berms Composite Team; 2 — Jobe Copeland — Louisville Sting Composite; 3 — Herschel Brown — Warren County Composite; 4 — Memphis Ford — Marshall County High School; 5 — Mason Hutsell — Warren County Composite; 6 — Wade Driver — Marshall County High School; 7 — Travis Rhodes — Meade County Composite; 8 — Philipp Schmidt — Warren County Composite; 9 — Chase Yarbrough — Marshall County High School; 10 — Landon Gipson — Independent Riders
1 — Arianna Akins — McCracken County High School; 2 — Claire Austin — Marshall County High School; 3 — Aniston Barnes — Independent Riders; 4 — Chloe Sims — Rudy Mine Composite; 5 — Evie Powell — Marshall County High School
1 — Jacob Higdon — Rudy Mine Composite; 2 — Eli Rudd — Marshall County High School; 3 — Parker Darby — Northern Kentucky Roots Composite; 4 — Eli Glisson — McCracken County High School; 5 — Cole Schmidt — Warren County Composite; 6 — Owen Lepisto — Marshall County High School; 7 — Mason Montgomery — Hardin County-Elizabethtown Composite; 8 — Eli Peake — Bluegrass Berms Composite Team; 9 — Treyton Harrell — Bluegrass Berms Composite Team; 10 — Julian Brooks — Hardin County-Elizabethtown Composite
1 — Josie Bozeman — Northern Kentucky Roots Composite; 2 — Hannah Manley — Clark County Composite Team; 3 — Ava Mashburn — Madison County Composite Team; 4 — Anya Rothrock — McCracken County High School; 5 — Sarah Dismuke — Madison County Composite Mad Hatters
1 — Daley Glisson — McCracken County High School; 2 — Chase Binkley — Marshall County High School; 3 — Brady Paul — Hardin County-Elizabethtown Composite; 4 — George Frazier — Meade County Composite
1 — Presleigh Jennings — Marshall County High School; 2 — Kaylyn Miller — Northern Kentucky Roots Composite
