On Sunday, the Marshall County and McCracken County mountain bike teams traveled to Elizabethtown at Buffalo Lake Trails to compete in the mountain bike state tournaments. The two programs came out on top in the final race, with the Marshals winning the program’s ninth straight state title and the Mustangs finishing right behind with a second-place finish.

The McCracken County club had a first-place finish on the podium in senior Daley Glisson. Marshall County’s Chase Binkley finished behind the lone Mustang senior rider in second place.

