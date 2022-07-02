Marshall County’s Cade Flatt can add one more prestigious achievement to his list. The track and field standout earned the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year for his performance off and on the track as a Marshal.
“It means a lot having the season that I had,” Flatt said. “Getting to represent Marshall County on the biggest stages in the sport was truly special.”
The announcement came on June 29 in a press release from Gatorade, with the award recognizing outstanding athletic excellence and high academic achievement standards. In addition, the award highlights Flatt’s exemplary character in his community. Flatt is the first to be chosen from Marshall County High School in his respected sport.
Flatt set a state record, winning the national championship in the 800-meter run at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor this past season. With a clocking of 1:46.48, the Marshall County native was 0.03 seconds shy of the national high school record that has lasted since 1996.
Flatt has also produced five of this century’s top six 800 times this spring and ran a 1:46.53 in a qualifying round for the 800 at the elite, all-ages USATF Outdoor Championships, finishing ninth overall.
In the event, he missed the final by one slot.
He won the 400-meter dash and the 800 at the Class AAA state meet, leading the Marshals to a third-place team finish. Flatt’s best time for the 400 was 46.89 seconds, ranking No. 25 nationally among competitors in 2022 when he was selected for the Player of the Year award.
“Cade is unreal. I’ve never witnessed or coached against anyone remotely close to his level of talent,” Daviess County head coach John Kirkpatrick said. “He will be an Olympic athlete.”
In addition to his star power on the track, Flatt has maintained a weighted 4.13 GPA. He has also signed a National Letter of Intent to compete on an athletic scholarship at the University of Mississippi.
Flatt is a Marshall County High School Gifted and Talented program member. He has also volunteered as part of multiple community service initiatives through Marshall County’s Leadership Class, including elementary school tutoring and literacy outreach programs. In addition, he was a four-year member of his high school’s pep club.
