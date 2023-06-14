The Marshall County Trap Shooting team was able to secure the schools first state championship with a one bird win over defending state champs McCracken County over the weekend.
The Marshals defeated the Mustangs 488 to 487 in the championships held in Berea, Kentucky at the Central Kentucky Gun Club. Their skeet shooting team placed second in the state during this competition as well.
“It was a pretty good time,” junior Zach Oden said. “All the kids came up there and showed out. We all shot very well. It just means a lot to watch some of the kids that just started shooting and enjoying it, it means a lot to somebody that has been shooting forever.”
“My Parents and I were watching it all day,” senior Hayden Brummitte said. “I would be like, dad, we are up by one bird. He would say, don’t put all of your eggs in one basket kid. It was really great that we won by that much even. It kind of gave us that little, we did that.”
