Marshall Country Trap

The Marshall County Trap Shooting team gained the championship title over the weekend in Berea, Kentucky after shooting 488.

 Photo provided by Marshall County Trap Shooting Team

The Marshall County Trap Shooting team was able to secure the schools first state championship with a one bird win over defending state champs McCracken County over the weekend.

The Marshals defeated the Mustangs 488 to 487 in the championships held in Berea, Kentucky at the Central Kentucky Gun Club. Their skeet shooting team placed second in the state during this competition as well.

