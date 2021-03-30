DRAFFENVILLE — Marshall County High School hosted the 25th annual Invitational of the South track and field meet on Saturday.
Marshall County topped the girls team standings, finishing with 130 points. Henderson County (93), Calloway County (80), Paducah Tilghman (77) and Warren East (59) rounded out the top five.
Marshall County also won the boys meet, finishing with 206 points. Calloway County (100), McCracken County (88), Paducah Tilghman (58) and University Heights (52) rounded out the top five.
The top three finishers in each event follow:
Girls 100 Meter Dash
1. Massie Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 13.02
2. Kathleen Baker, Barrington, 13.10
3. Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 13.26
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1. Kathleen Baker, Barrington, 27.10
2. Autumn Bell, Christian County, 27.91
3. Jordyn Reed, Marshall County, 28.61
Girls 400 Meter Run
1. Autumn Bell, Christian County, 1:05.07
2. Jessica Workman, McCracken County, 1:05.18
3. Leah Vincek, Marshall County, 1:05.27
Girls 800 Meter Run
1. Ainsley Smith, Calloway County, 2:34.11
2. Piper Hancock, University Heights, 2:35.88
3. Kate Keller, Crittenden County, 2:38.96
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1. Dinah Winders, Henry County, 5:19.13
2. Maggie Aydt, McCracken County, 5:35.20
3. Kate Keller, Crittenden County, 5:38.67
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1. Dinah Winders, Henry County, 11:10.38
2. Maggie Aydt, McCracken County, 11:59.20
3. Allison Wood, Hopkinsville, 13:11.05
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1. Isabella Tichenor, Henderson County, 17.23
2. Ella Phillips, Calloway County, 17.26
3. Evelyn Moralies, University Heights, 18.03
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Kaylee Blackford, Marshall County, 53.63
2. Hadley Wolfe, Henderson County, 54.29
3. Faith Magee, Paducah Tilghman, 54.33
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Paducah Tilghman, 51.93
2. Calloway County, 53.28
3. Henderson County, 55.03
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
1. Paducah Tilghman, 1:54.81
2. Calloway County, 1:56.99
3. Warren East, 1:57.07
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1. University Heights, 4:36.79
2. Calloway County, 4:49.20
3. Warren East, 4:57.05
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1. Paducah Tilghman, 11:18.27
2. Calloway County, 11:21.69
3. University Heights, 11:22.86
Girls High Jump
1. Tori McCracken, Marshall County, 5-00
2. Presleigh Jennings, Marshall County, 5-00
3. Natalie Harrell, Warren East, 4-10
Girls Pole Vault
1. Chelsey Damrath, Henderson County, 11-00
2. Sarah Williams, Henderson County, 9-06
3. Hallie Mattingly, Henderson County, 9-00
Girls Long Jump
1. Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 15-08
2. Javona Davis, Fulton County, 15-07.5
3. Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman, 15-01
Girls Triple Jump
1. Autumn Bell, Christian County, 31-09
2. Cierra Ward, Christian County, 29-11.5
3. Jillian Harrell- Warren East, 29-05
Girls Shot Put
1. Ashby Greenwell, Henderson County, 36-05.5
2. Alyssa McClain, Marshall County, 33-07
3. Kaylee Miller, Warren East, 31-05
Girls Discus Throw
1. Ashby Greenwell, Henderson County, 103-01
2. Maci Brown, Marshall County, 90-05
3. Hayden Wolfe, Henderson County, 83-09
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1. Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 11.30
2. Jaheim Williams, Henderson County, 11.33
3. Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman, 11.66
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1. Will Davis, Marshall County, 22.78
2. Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 22.81
3. Jaheim Williams, Henderson County, 22.98
Boys 400 Meter Run
1. Cade Flatt, Marshall County, 48.59
2. Will Davis, Marshall County, 49.85
3. Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 51.03
Boys 800 Meter Run
1. Cade Flatt, Marshall County, 1:54.36
2. Will Davis, Marshall County, 1:58.14
3. Chase Atkins, Hopkinsville, 2:01.45
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1. Jackson Watts, Madisonville, 4:23.87
2. Chase Atkins, Hopkinsville, 4:27.90
3. Samuel Lanham, Marshall County, 4:50.24
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1. Ethan McCarty, Marshall County, 9:55.60
2. Daniel Puckett, Calloway County, 10:51.00
3. Maddox Knight, Madisonville, 10:51.11
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1. Trystan Wright, Calloway County, 15.89
2. Zahnte Brown, Hopkinsville, 16.70
3. Robert Bunton, Warren East, 17.15
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Connor Dill, University Heights, 42.40
2. Kian Court, Marshall County, 44.78
3. Trystan Wright, Calloway County, 45.12
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Marshall County, 46.25
2. Paducah Tilghman, 46.54
3. Henderson County, 46.83
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
1. Calloway County, 1:35.60
2. Paducah Tilghman, 1:36.66
3. Marshall County, 1:38.29
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Marshall County, 3:41.66
2. University Heights, 3:45.66
3. Christian County, 3:48.24
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1. Marshall County, 9:10.70
2. Paducah Tilghman, 9:15.96
3. McCracken County, 9:25.63
Boys High Jump
1. Donsten Brown, McCracken County, 6-10
2. Tristan Davidson, Crittenden County, 6-02
3. Cole Mills, Marshall County, 5-08
Boys Pole Vault
1. Blaine Krampe, Henderson County, 13-00
2. Seth Hill, McCracken County, 11-06
3. Caleb Joyce, McCracken County, 10-00
Boys Long Jump
1. Corey Smith II, Fulton County, 20-10.5
2. Nick Mighell, Marshall County, 19-09.5
3. Aiden Dunigan, Marshall County, 18-08.5
Boys Triple Jump
1. Corey Smith II, Fulton County, 43-08.5
2. Jerome Tyler, Paducah Tilghman, 42-03
3. Tyler Dunn, Marshall County, 38-04
Boys Shot Put
1. Ben Fiser, Marshall County, 52-02.5
2. Chase Thompson, Marshall County, 49-06.5
3. LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County, 44-07
Boys Discus Throw
1. Ben Fiser, Marshall County, 157-02
2. Tyler Love, Fulton County, 127-00
3. LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County, 123-09
