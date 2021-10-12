Marshals to face McCracken in First Region title game
The Marshall County Marshals will return to the First Region Championship after defeating the St. Mary Vikings on Monday night. The Marshals snagged their ticket to the championship with the 6-0 win at Marquette Stadium.
The night kicked off with Marshall County’s Collin Riley scoring the team’s first goal within 10 minutes of play beginning.
However, despite St. Mary’s aggressive attempts, they could not keep Riley’s skilled footwork from closing in.
Moments later, St. Mary kicked the ball into their net, giving the Marshals a 2-0 lead with 20 minutes left in the first half of the game. Marshall’s Zander Maxlow snagged credit on the goal.
The Vikings, a team that has fought hard in every game this season, could not move the ball and sail one into Marshall County’s goal as time ticked away.
With less than four minutes left before the halftime whistle blew, Jackson Boone knocked one in with an assist to Riley, making it 3-0. Then, William Lynch shot a dazzling goal to make it 4-0 leading into halftime to add to the lead.
It was not long after the second half got underway when Riley scored on a pass from Boone to make it 5-0. The Marshals went on add one more goal before the referee blew the final whistle.
The Marshals will meet up with McCracken County on Wednesday night for the First Region Championship at McCracken County High School.
