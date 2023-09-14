Marshall County High School will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Marshals football team on Friday, September 15 when the Marshals host Madisonville-North Hopkins.
The 1998 team established program records that still stand for most wins in a season with 11 and for the longest winning streak at 10. That team was also the first Marshall County team to win a varsity game over Paducah Tilghman. They won the 4A, First District Championship in thrilling fashion, defeating Henderson County in triple overtime. The 1998 team finished the regular season ranked in the top five in Kentucky in class 4A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.