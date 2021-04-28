DRAFFENVILLE — Marshall County High School hosted the Chuck Gullo Twilight Relays track and field meet last Friday and came out on top in both the girls and boys team standings covering 18 scored events.
The Lady Marshals finished with 110 points, topping Henderson County (101), Murray (71), Marion, Illinois (67.5), and Centralia, Illinois (61), in the top five. Rounding out the girls team standings were University Heights (50.5 points), Graves County (31), Ballard Memorial (22), Fort Campbell (21), Mayfield (16), Hopkinsville (15), Livingston Central (14) and St. Mary (1).
The Marshall County boys tallied 126 points, topping Mayfield (82), Graves County (77), Fort Campbell (61) and Murray (61) in the top five. Rounding out the boys team standings were Henderson County (48 points), Crittenden County (48), University Heights (44), Livingston Central (25), Ballard Memorial (17) and Hopkinsville (14).
Below are the top three finishers in each individual event.
Girls 800 Meter Run
Kate Keller, Crittenden County, 2:40.04
Addison Lyles, Marshall County, 2:42.97
Miranda Gartner, St. Mary, 2:51.68
Girls 1600 Meter Run
Kate Keller, Crittenden County, 5:31.97
Allison Wood, Hopkinsville, 5:46.02
Stella Mapes, Graves County, 6:12.72
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Evelyn Morales, University Heights, 16.81
Isabella Tichenor, Henderson County, 17.71
Hadley Wolfe, Henderson County, 18.89
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Marshall County, 52.88
Murray, 53.68
Marion (Ill.), 53.96
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
Marshall County, 1:50.82
University Heights, 1:53.09
Henderson County, 1:54.11
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
University Heights, 4:25.07
Marshall County, 4:30.92
Murray, 4:42.62
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
University Heights, 11:01.62
Marshall County, 11:10.57
Henderson County, 11:13.15
Girls 4x1600 Meter Relay
Graves County, 25:16.58
Hopkinsville, 27:31.44
Marshall County, 28:43.05
Girls 800 Sprint Medley
Henderson County, 1:57.79
Centralia (Ill.), 1:59.52
Marion (Ill.), 2:00.18
Girls Distance Medley
Henderson County, 14:39.97
Graves County, 15:04.66
Centralia (Ill.), 15:18.24
Girls 100 Meter Shuttle Hurdle
Henderson County, 36.60
Fort Campbell, 43.56
Girls High Jump
Tori McCracken, Marshall County, 5-00.00
Presleigh Jennings, Marshall County, 4-10.00
Rachel Trzepacz, Murray, 4-10.00
Evelyn Morales, University Heights, 4-10.00
Girls Pole Vault
Chelsey Damrath, Henderson County, 11-06.00
Sarah Williams, Henderson County, 10-00.00
Laney Evans, Marshall County, 9-06.00
Girls Long Jump
Kylie Gormann, Centralia (Ill.), 16-05.00
Sophie Shrum, Marion (Ill.), 15-05.50
Hayden Tichenor, Henderson County, 15-03.00
Girls Triple Jump
Kylie Gormann, Centralia (Ill.), 35-04.50
Ella Smith, Mayfield, 33-06.00
Rylee Thompson, Marshall County, 33-00.50
Girls Shot Put
Ashby Greenwell, Henderson County, 38-03.25
Mariyah Mennicucci, Marion (Ill.), 37-03.50
Haden Wolfe, Henderson County, 31-08.50
Girls Discus Throw
Jade Oakley, Murray, 111-01
Mariyah Mennicucci, Marion (Ill.), 102-10
Ashby Greenwell, Henderson County, 94-09
Girls Javelin Throw
Miranda Gartner, St. Mary, 88-05
Ashby Greenwell, Henderson County, 86-06
Eily Canter, Graves County, 64-01
Boys 800 Meter Run
Cade Flatt, Marshall County, 1:51.76
Aiden Fix, Fort Campbell, 2:24.94
Nathan Kovacevic, Fort Campbell, 2:27.65
Boys 1600 Meter Run
Chase Atkins, Hopkinsville, 4:26.33
Tomas Duncan, University Heights, 4:31.78
Ethan McCarty, Marshall County, 4:40.67
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Connor Dill, University Heights, 15.89
Nick Mighell, Marshall County, 17.46
Kian Court, Marshall County, 17.47
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Mayfield, 44.97
Graves County, 45.25
Murray, 47.06
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
Graves County, 1:35.78
Fort Campbell, 1:37.72
Murray, 1:38.14
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Marshall County, 3:29.69
University Heights, 3:39.78
Crittenden County, 3:52.67
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
University Heights, 8:46.57
Hopkinsville, 8:54.28
Livingston Central, 9:30.44
Boys 4x1600 Meter Relay
University Heights, 20:08.65
Graves County, 20:37.78
Hopkinsville, 20:40.53
Boys 800 Sprint Medley
Murray, 1:43.68
Crittenden County, 1:44.36
Marshall County, 1:45.09
Boys Distance Medley
Livingston Central, 12:10.25
Graves County, 12:18.35
Marshall County, 12:41.85
Boys 4x110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle
Marshall County, 34.93
University Heights, 36.94
Fort Campbell, 39.91
Boys High Jump
Cole Mille, Marshall County, 5-10.00
Zavion Carman, Murray, 5-06.00
Noah Jones, Graves County, 5-06.00
Race Richards, Mayfield, 5-06.00
Tristan Davidson, Crittenden County, 5-06.00
Boys Pole Vault
Blain Krampe, Henderson County, 14-00.00
Caleb Pahl, Marshall County, 13-00.00
John Pat Phillips, Henderson County, 11-06.00
Rowdy Sokolowski, Murray, 11-06.00
Boys Long Jump
Isaac Stevenson, Mayfield, 20-08.25
Nick Mighell, Marshall County, 19-05.75
Niklas Sujanani, Fort Campbell, 19-05.00
Boys Triple Jump
Kyler Madding, Graves County, 40-11.50
Race Richards, Mayfield, 40-06.50
Anovion Barnes, Mayfield, 37-11.00
Boys Shot Put
Ben Fiser, Marshall County, 52-02.00
Sebastian Lawrence, Murray, 50-03.50
Chase Thompson, Marshall County, 48-06.50
Boys Discus Throw
Ben Fiser, Marshall County, 158-03
Devin Lee, Murray, 139-08
Gaige Jacobs, Murray, 132-03
Boys Javelin Throw
Ben Fiser, Marshall County, 133-03
Daniel Coles, Mayfield, 117-09
Carson Kitchens, Livingston County, 109-02
