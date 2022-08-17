The Lady Marshals played the Lady Eagles at home, shutting them out 6-0 on Tuesday night. It was their second district shutout this season. Marshall County came out of the gate with back-to-back goals by forward Kelsey Crass, with assists by Mia Teague and Anna Robertson.

Great movement displayed by Robertson throughout the game, working the ball and making smart passes that helped lead her team to the win. Zoe Maxlow scored off a great touch, assisted by Abby Bevil. Graves County was in conservation mode trying to keep Marshall off their defensive end and was saved in part by keeper Hannah McAdoo, who made 16 saves throughout the game.

