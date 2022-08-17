The Lady Marshals played the Lady Eagles at home, shutting them out 6-0 on Tuesday night. It was their second district shutout this season. Marshall County came out of the gate with back-to-back goals by forward Kelsey Crass, with assists by Mia Teague and Anna Robertson.
Great movement displayed by Robertson throughout the game, working the ball and making smart passes that helped lead her team to the win. Zoe Maxlow scored off a great touch, assisted by Abby Bevil. Graves County was in conservation mode trying to keep Marshall off their defensive end and was saved in part by keeper Hannah McAdoo, who made 16 saves throughout the game.
Janie Pagel took a shot outside the box on wing and made it, equaling four goals for the Lady Marshals before the 15 minute mark in the first half. Robertson made the fifth goal, rebounding off the post and McAdoo, with an assist by Crass. The Marshals scored their first two goals by the 10 minute and four goals by the 15 minute mark. The Lady Eagles had no shots on goal in the first half.
Marshall’s defense shut down striker Hadley Looper, keeping her from making her plays to score. After a fierce first half the Lady Marshals slowed down in the second, recording only one goal made by Robertson, who leads the team with seven goals this season, with an assist by Pagel. Following this game, Marshall has gone undefeated among the district teams and is slated as the team to beat for the Second District.
Marshall County 4, Graves County 1The Marshals beat out the Eagles 4-1 in an aggressive game at home. There were multiple yellow cards given and penalty kicks taken throughout the night and tensions were high among teams and fans, alike.
In the first, the teams went back-and-forth between defensive ends, and the game was fierce. Toward the end of the first half, Ethan Tabor took a shot on goal and made it with an assist by Jericho Evans. The Marshals maintained their momentum and started working faster, disallowing the Eagles time or space to work the ball and make goal- scoring plays.
The Marshals started off the second with a corner kick by Jericho Evans, headed into the goal by Logan Davis. Landon Kinder made a goal shortly after off a misstep by Graves County, from 30 yards out, well outside the box. Ethan Tabor made notable contributions to the game, taking several Eagles one-on-one and battling for the ball.
Graves County took their opportunity to score with a penalty kick made by Oscar Carillo. Marshall did not let that weaken their resolve and they quickly bounced back with a long-sought goal by Preston Lamb, assisted by Tommy Robertson.
