The Marshall County Lady Marshals hosted the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles in their Friday night game. Pulling out a narrow 61-57 victory, the Lady Marshals remain undefeated in District Four play.
Christian Fellowship junior Gracie Howard immediately put the Lady Eagles on the board, pulling up and shooting a 3-pointer that let the Lady Marshals know this was going to be a tough game. Marshall quickly answered with a 3-pointer by junior Chevelle Henson that put the Lady Marshals on the board and tied the game. Both teams battled back and forth, playing it close before the Lady Marshals took their four-point lead into the second quarter.
A three-point play by senior Lily Burnett shortened the Lady Marshals lead to one-point to begin the second quarter. But the Lady Marshals pulled away once again, following a three-pointer sandwiched between two baskets in the paint by Henson, effectively establishing herself early as leading all-scorer, recording 26 total points for the game, four of those being from behind the arc. The Lady Eagles were fighting to create scoring opportunities, but were struggling against Marshall’s defensive pressure, and they trailed 33-29 entering halftime.
The Lady Eagles began sliding in the third quarter, quickly finding themselves down 11 points after sophomore Laken Schroader put up back-to-back baskets, accompanied by a 3-pointer and jump shot from Henson. CFS was not going down easy, however, gaining momentum and fighting to end the third with only a four-point deficit.
A nail-biting final quarter, The Lady Eagles were fighting to supersede the Lady Marshals, while the Lady Marshals were fighting to maintain their lead. The Lady Eagles whittled down Marshall’s lead to one-point and a shot in the paint by Burnett saw them taking the lead for the first time since the first quarter 53-52. But the Lady Marshals were not having it, retaking the lead and then tying up the game again, until a 3-pointer by senior Mia Teague settled the Lady Marshals and gave them some much-needed breathing room. And though the Lady Eagles sought a win against their cross-road rivals, they were unable to go the distance.
The Lady Marshals rise to 11-12 for the season, and can be seen in action once again on February 4 at Union County at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Eagles fall to 16-7 for the season, but will travel to Calloway County on February 7 at 6 p.m.
Marshall County:15-33-45-61
Christian Fellowship:11-29-41-57
Henson 26, Teague 13, Schroader 13, Izzy Washburn 2, Madyson Morton.
Burnett 24, G. Howard 14, Jayden Jackson 9, Renee Shields 6, Rhema Howard 2, Alyssa Warren 2.
The Marshals faced off against the Christian Fellowship Eagles on Friday night at Reed Conder Gymnasium. After the Marshals beat the Eagles earlier in the season 79-49, this game yielded a similar result with the Marshals claiming a 62-20 victory. They are now holding a 1-3 record in District Four play.
Senior Chase Binkley put the Marshals on the board with a jump shot from inside the paint, to which the Eagles immediately retaliated with a basket by Freshman Elijah Grigg and 3-pointer by senior Andrew Dunning, and the Eagles led for the first and last time 5-2 to begin the first quarter. The Marshals score continued to climb from there and left the Eagles trailing 13-7 entering the second quarter.
Continuing to put up baskets, the Marshals pulled ahead significantly in the second quarter, their strong defense rendering CFS scoreless, unable to even create scoring opportunities and outscoring them 19-0. The Marshals began a 31-point run in the second quarter that bled into the second half. Their momentum was finally disrupted with a 3-pointer by Dunning in the midst of the third quarter, and the score read 44-10. A running clock was enacted in the third quarter and ran through the fourth. The Marshals finished the game by adding another district win under their belts, and ended the matchup with a 42-point lead.
Marshall County:13-32-47-62
Christian Fellowship:7-7-10-20
Binkley 10, Wallace 9, Wall 8, Kyzer Phillips 7, JT Hall 6, Logan Parker 5, Hunter Anderson 4, Jack Thompson 4, Logan Davis 2, Alex Staples 2, Isaac Reynolds 2, Cash Henson 2.
Dunning 8, E. Grigg 6, S. Grigg 3, Burnett 3.
