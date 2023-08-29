The cross street neighbors of Marshall County and Christian Fellowship volleyball programs have a rich history of back-and-forth success over the years. Dating back to 2002, the Lady Marshals and Lady Eagles have met across the net a total of 64 times as of Monday night.

Monday nights contest at Marshall County High School ended in a clean 3-0 sweep for the home team with set scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-20.

