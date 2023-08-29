The cross street neighbors of Marshall County and Christian Fellowship volleyball programs have a rich history of back-and-forth success over the years. Dating back to 2002, the Lady Marshals and Lady Eagles have met across the net a total of 64 times as of Monday night.
Monday nights contest at Marshall County High School ended in a clean 3-0 sweep for the home team with set scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-20.
Before Monday, the last meeting between the two Fourth District rivals came in the Fourth District championship last season, when the Lady Marshals claimed a 3-2 victory for the district title.
Both teams were evenly matched throughout most of the night, with Marshall County not breaking free until late in each set. With junior Ayla Holt at service, the Lady Marshals would take a 20-11 lead thanks to six straight points. The run was capped off with an ace from Holt for the commanding lead. She led Marshal with seven aces on the night.
The second set was much of the same, with CFS leading by a narrow margin until the 10-10 score. Marshal would take over from there to take the commanding lead, with the set point coming in the form of an ace by senior Abby Belcher.
Junior Kylie Merrick opened up the final set with three straight aces to get the Lady Marshals rolling, but CFS held their own, keeping the score within just a few points until Marshall County started their climb at the 14-14 point. In the end, it was Sarah Bremmerkamp who put the nail in the coffin with a dominant kill to close out the set 25-20.
(0) comments
