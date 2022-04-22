The Lady Marshals of Marshall County played host to Christian County on Thursday night. After struggling to find their offensive rhythm, the Lady Marshals pulled off the win with three solid innings to close out the game 6-5 over the Lady Colonels.
It was a slow start for both teams, as the scoreboard remained empty until the fourth inning. Christian County struck first as Gracie Harned hit a line drive to center field for a double and Jada Miller found home plate after stealing second base. Two at-bats later and Kaleigh Shaw would hit a single to left field, allowing B Joiner, the courtesy runner for Harned, to score the second run of the game.
Marshall County answered in their portion of the second inning when Chloe Coursey hit a line drive single to center field, pushing Charley Pursley home for the first Lady Marshall run. One out later and that would be it for the Lady Marshals until the seventh inning.
Defense held strong for both teams, as innings moved quickly. With two outs on the board and two runners on bases, Marin Oakley stepped up to the plate and hit a pop fly single to bring home Chevelle Henson and push Emma Reynolds to third. Unfortunately for Marshall County Reynolds and Oakley would be left stranded as the next at-bat would be an out, but the run tied the game 2-2.
This ignited scoring for both teams as Christian County turned the top of the eighth inning into two runs on the same play. R Hancock hit a ground ball single to center field, allowing Miller and Madison Winkler to score the third and fourth runs and take the lead by two runs.
The Lady Marshals would match those runs in their portion of the eighth with two runs of their own. Coursey started with a grounder, turned out at first base as Anna Vasseur rounded home plate and A Harris grounded into fielder’s choice, giving Pursley the chance to tie the game back up 4-4.
Christian County made things interesting with a run in the ninth inning and the Lady Marshals closed out the game with a run by Reynolds on a Madyson Morton single and Coursey would hit a double to bring home Morton to win the game 6-5.
Marshall County 6, Christian County 5
Marshall County 000100122 – 6-9-1
Christian County 000200021 – 5-7-0
2B: MC – C Pursley, C Coursey; CC – G Harned, K Shaw
TB: MC – C Pursley 3, C Coursey 3, M Morton 2, C Henson 1, M Oakley 1, M Jackson 1; CC – K Shaw 3, R Hancock 2, G Harned 2, M Winkler 1, K Crick 1
RECORD: Marshall County (11-6), Christian County (12-6)
Across the way Calloway County and Marshall County met for the second time this week on the baseball field to settle the score as district opponents. On Tuesday, April 19, the Lakers hosted the Marshals and the visiting team walked away with the 7-6 win. On Thursday night, it was the reverse, Marshall hosted Calloway and the visiting team once again took home the win, this time 4-3.
Alex Staples got things going as the first at-bat in the bottom of the second inning for the Marshals. He launched a homer run over the fence to left field to give Marshall County the 1-0 lead. That would unfortunately for the home team be the only run of the inning.
Calloway County answered back with runs of their own to start the third inning. C Lockhart hit a ground ball single to left field as Cadwell Turner made his way around the bases on passed balls and the hit. Ty Weatherly would bring home to more on an error hit to third base, he would advance to third on the same error as Lockhart and K Starks rounded home for a 3-1 lead.
The Lakers weren’t done yet in the inning. Gage Bazzell was caught out on a sacrifice fly ball to center field, giving Weatherly a chance to score the fourth run.
Marshall County got right back to work in their portion of the third when Chase Shelton scored on a passed ball and leaving behind Chase Hayden in scoring position with Evan Oakley at the plate who would end up walking to first base. Oakley would be left stranded at first though as the next two at-bats would result in outs for the Marshals, leaving the score 4-2 heading into the fourth inning.
Scoring would go quiet until the bottom of the seventh inning would Marshall County struck again in an effort to cut the deficit. Bazzell would replace Matthew Ray as the pitcher for Calloway County and E Landis hit a single off the new pitcher while Reese Oakley snuck his way around the bases thanks to passed balls and the ground ball single. Oakley would score the third and what would end up being final run of the game.
With the series tied 1-1 the two Fourth District opponents will have to wait for a possible district tournament meeting to settle the tie-breaker. Until that potential date, Marshall County will host the Dinger Wood Bat Classic On Friday, April 22 with two home games against Windsor, MO and Central Magnet School, TN. Those games are set for 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. Calloway County is scheduled to travel to Carlisle County on Friday, but with the All “A” Classic taking place at Carlisle County the same evening, that game is bound to change. After that they are set to play Apollo on Saturday with a 12:45 p.m. first pitch.
Calloway County 4, Marshall County 3
Calloway County 0040000 – 4-7-0
Marshall County 0110001 – 3-7-3
HR: MC – A Staples
TB: MC – A Staples 4, C Shelton 2, J Driver 2, C Hayden 1, E Landis 1; CC – C Lockhart 2, C Lockhart 1, T Weatherly 1, C Turner 1, B Pingel 1, G Bazzell 1
RECORD: Calloway County (5-9), Marshall County (13-7)
