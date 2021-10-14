The Marshall County Special Olympics Flag Football team traveled to Louisville Sunday Oct. 10 to compete in the Regional Tournament at St. Xavier High School.
The 1A Red bracket was a round robin bracket consisting of the Marshals, Louisville Wizards, and the Brandenburg Twisters. In the first match of the Wizards and Twisters came down to the wire with Brandenburg winning on the last play, with a defensive hold on a two point conversion by the Wizards.
In game two the Marshals went into halftime with a 13-12 lead over the Wizards but the Wizards came out strong scoring two touchdowns with a 28-13 lead until the Marshals lead a scoring drive the length of the field scoring with 1 minute left and missing a two point conversion to finish the game 28-19. At this point it’s Brandenburg 1-0, Wizards 1-1, Marshall 0-1.
The Marshals had a short 15-minute break before they started the last game of the day with Brandenburg.
Marshall came out strong running the ball and scoring on the first drive. Marshall went into halftime with a 22-0 lead.
“Both teams were tired, it was hot, it had been a long day,” Coach Jonny Byrd said. “They couldn’t stop the run, we just kept running the ball.”
The Twisters had a player leave the game midway through the half due to the heat but continued until they decided to call the game and forfeit. Final score 22-0 Marshals. All three teams ended with a 1-1 record. In case of a tie the fewest points allowed was the deciding factor.
The results ended in favor of Marshall Co. with Gold, Brandenburg Silver, Wizards 3rd.
“That’s why you don’t quit, Marshall County Special Olympics doesn’t quit,” Byrd said after medals were handed out. “We are the defending 1A State Champions, now you get to go to Lexington to defend that. I am very proud of our team, it had to be a team effort today, two games back to back, in the heat, we hadn’t played anybody, everybody pulled together. So proud of them, now we go to State Nov. 13.”
