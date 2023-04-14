The Marshall County Slugfest returns this weekend with highly talented softball teams throughout the First and Second Regions competing against each other for bragging rights and a bit of fun in the middle of the regular season.
The event will start on Friday night and continue throughout Saturday with Marshall County, Ballard Memorial, Marshall County, Christian County, McCracken County, Franklin-Simpson, Graves County, and South Warren.
Friday, April 14Ballard Memorial (10-1) at Marshall County (8-7)
Christian County (7-5) vs. Graves County (5-6)
McCracken County (13-2) vs. Franklin-Simpson (5-8)
Christian County (7-5) vs. Marshall County (8-7)
Saturday, April 15Graves County (5-6) at Marshall County (8-7)
McCracken County (13-2) vs. Graves County (5-6)
McCracken County vs. South Warren (14-2)
Franklin-Simpson (5-8) at Marshall County (8-7)
South Warren (14-2) vs. Franklin-Simpson (5-8)
