Marshall County 15, Mayfield 0
The Lady Marshals were victorious in their season-opener against the Lady Cardinals, shutting them out 15-0 in the first half. Mayfield has not scored on the Lady Marshals since 2011 and that trend continued during this game.
The Lady Marshals scored within the first minute with a header by Abby Bevil off a corner kick by Zoe Maxlow. Marshall kept that same energy, scoring five additional goals by minute 22, with Amelia Boone scoring their sixth goal, which was their recorded 200th cumulative goal against the Cardinals.
By the end of the night Anna Robertson had a hat trick of three goals and Peyton Lamb, Karsyn Serpico and Bevil all had two goals. Johnna Walker, Kelsey Crass, Amelia Boone, Presley Gallimore, Koral Whybark, and Zoe Maxlow all rounded out the 15 goals with one goal a piece.
The Lady Marshals will get back to work on Saturday in the DC Classic against Owensboro Catholic and will return home on Aug. 16 to host Graves County.
Marshall County 5, Mayfield 0
The scoreboard reflected a slow start in the Marshals and Cardinals clash, but the field reflected anything but in the fast-paced face-off.
At the end of the first half Marshall was inching towards a goal, recording 12 shots with eight on goal, but the score remained 0-0 when the buzzer signaled halftime.
In the second, the Marshals aptly displayed urgency and Jericho Evans came out with his first goal of the season, a direct free kick, before two minutes had elapsed. Evans worked the ball down the center and scored again soon after, an in the box finish with an assist from Logan Parker.
Evans maintained his momentum, pressuring Mayfield’s defense into an ‘own goal’, served by him. Logan Parker followed with a goal off of Zander Maxlow’s throw-in. And finally with a rebound off the Cardinal’s defense, Dawson Warmath scored the first goal of his varsity career with an assist by Logan Davis.
After 18 straight years without a loss against the Cardinals, the Marshals were not going to break their streak, shutting out the Cardinals at a final score of 5-0.
Marshall will be back in action at home on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to host Graves County before embarking on a six-game road stint.
