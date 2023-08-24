Presley Gallimore, Madyson Martin

Marshall County’s Presley Gallimore (9) works against Murray High’s Madyson Martin (2) in the 2-0 Lady Marshal victory at Colburn Field. Gallimore scored one of the two goals in the contest for Marshall County.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

Despite the inclement weather and heat spread across the area, the Marshall County Lady Marshals hosted the Murray High Lady Tigers at Colburn Field on Wednesday. The Lady Marshals added the program’s fifth win with a 2-0 finish ahead of Murray.

The rich history between the two programs has led to competitive matches between Marshall County and Murray. Their last meeting was on October 6, 2022, during the Second District Championship, where Marshall County claimed the title with a 4-0 victory. The Lady Marshals won the First Region, returning to the state tournament before falling to Elizabethtown in the first round, 1-0.

