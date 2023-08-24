Despite the inclement weather and heat spread across the area, the Marshall County Lady Marshals hosted the Murray High Lady Tigers at Colburn Field on Wednesday. The Lady Marshals added the program’s fifth win with a 2-0 finish ahead of Murray.
The rich history between the two programs has led to competitive matches between Marshall County and Murray. Their last meeting was on October 6, 2022, during the Second District Championship, where Marshall County claimed the title with a 4-0 victory. The Lady Marshals won the First Region, returning to the state tournament before falling to Elizabethtown in the first round, 1-0.
With both teams looking for the district win, the beginning of the contest was evenly matched, with the Marshals and Tigers battling against each other with slick footwork and knowledge to keep their opponents from scoring. However, with 28 minutes left in the first half, Marshall County struck first, with Presley Gallimore sending a goal into Murray’s netting.
Although Marshall led with a single goal going into halftime, Murray continued to fight against the Lady Marshals’ dominance. The 1-0 lead remained through most of the second half despite attempts from both sides of the field. It wasn’t until Anna Robertson sent one flying out of Murray’s reach to make it 2-0 for Marshall County with nine minutes to play in the contest.
The score remained as time ran out, allowing Marshall County to stay undefeated in district play with wins over Murray and Calloway County. On Saturday, the Lady Marshals will travel to North Oldham, and the Lady Lakers will host Henderson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.