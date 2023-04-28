After speculation quickly spread across social media Friday morning, Marshall County’s girls head basketball coach Jimmie Holder confirmed with The Paducah Sun that he has been let go from his coaching position.

Holder has been with the Lady Marshals for just one season, taking the role heading into the 2022/23 season, replacing former head coach Aaron Beth. In that one season, the girls basketball program put up a 19-15 season, including a 13-5 First Region record and an 8-0 Fourth District record.

