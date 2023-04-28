After speculation quickly spread across social media Friday morning, Marshall County’s girls head basketball coach Jimmie Holder confirmed with The Paducah Sun that he has been let go from his coaching position.
Holder has been with the Lady Marshals for just one season, taking the role heading into the 2022/23 season, replacing former head coach Aaron Beth. In that one season, the girls basketball program put up a 19-15 season, including a 13-5 First Region record and an 8-0 Fourth District record.
Along with the impressive record, they also defeated Christian Fellowship 66-51 for the Fourth District title. This led to the First Region championship game where they lost to McCracken County, 61-19, who would go on to be the runners-up of the state tournament.
Holder says being released from his coaching role just eight weeks after the season ended came as a surprise to him, but that he is grateful for the time he had coaching the Lady Marshals.
In a statement to WPSD’s Blake Sandlin he wrote:
“It’s always about the player and the joyful experiences of the team. My players know and understand how much I care about them as people first. Proud of our team growth on the floor, as people in the locker room, and people off the floor. It’s always bigger than basketball. We exceeded all expectations and I’m proud of the accomplishments this team had in all walks of the season. Definitely not something we saw coming 8 weeks after the season.”
Marshall County hasn’t released an official statement on the matter.
