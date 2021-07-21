BENTON — Marshall County High School announced Tyler O’Daniel as its next baseball coach Tuesday.
O’Daniel is a 2008 Marshall County graduate. After a stellar playing career, O’Daniel played collegiately at Rend Lake College (NJCAA-Division 1) — where he holds the record for being the most hit-by-pitch in a single season (25) — and the University of Indianapolis (NCAA-Division 2).
At Indianapolis, O’Daniel helped lead the 2012 Greyhounds in hits, doubles, home runs, total bases, RBIs, slugging percentage and hit-by-pitch.
“This is a dream come true!” O’Daniel stated. “I am so thankful for the opportunity to give back to my community by leading the MCHS baseball program.
“When my family and I would visit for the holidays, we would often drive through the school, and I would tell my wife, ‘One day, I would love to coach here.’ I am so thankful to have my family grow up in Marshall County and be a part of this journey.”
In addition, he was named First Team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference, Second Team Daktronics All-Midwest Region, NCBWA Midwest Region First Team, ABCA All-Midwest Region Second Team, and was named to the 2012 Midwest Regional All-Tournament Team.
O’Daniel served as the rec director and conditioning coach for all Rend Lake College athletic programs following his playing career. He was an assistant baseball coach for the Warriors from 2014-15 before taking the head coaching position in 2016 until 2020. O’Daniel, his wife, Kalyn, and his daughters moved back to Marshall County in 2020 to be closer to family. He serves as a special education teacher at the high school.
“MCHS Athletics has always been a source of pride for our county, and I look forward to the next chapter for the baseball program,” he said. “With the support of our community, I have no doubt in my mind that we can get this program back where it belongs, at the top.”
The baseball Marshals finished 14-11 in 2021, winning the Fourth District championship. The team went 5-1 in district play and 8-6 against First Region foes.
“High school baseball doesn’t start when you are a freshman. It starts when you are 9 years old. Building a love for the game at younger ages will ignite their passion and start the process of development sooner,” O’Daniel said. “We are going to work. We will push our guys to the next level on and off the field. Our community is our strength, and I am excited to see where we can go.”
