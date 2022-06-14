Marshall County Athletics and Marshall County High School are pleased to announce Jimmie Holder as the next head coach of the Lady Marshal basketball team.
Coach Holder is a 2004 Marshall County High School graduate, where he played basketball under former head coach Doug Lyles. He owns the Marshall County single-game record for assists with 18. He also shares the program’s single-season record with 90 three-point field goals.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to coach a storied program like Marshall County High School. I’m so very thankful to Ballard Memorial for trusting me over the last three years to develop the program,” Holder said in the Monday press release. “It wasn’t easy leaving this group of seniors I have grown with over time, and they are poised to have one of the best years in Ballard Memorial History.”
Following his graduation from Marshall County, he attended Murray State University. While at MSU, he played and served as a student assistant under current UCLA coach Mick Cronin and former Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy.
“This was an opportunity I could not pass up,” Holder said in a press release. “I wouldn’t be in this position without my players and staff. I’m grateful and excited to get started.”
Coach Holder has spent the last three years as head coach of the Ballard Memorial Bombers. During his time with the Bombers, the program improved its win total and tripled its number of wins.
Before arriving at Ballard Memorial, he served as an assistant coach at Trigg County for the boys’ basketball team and a girls’ assistant coach at Murray.
With the Murray Lady Tigers, Holder was a part of the All “A” State Championship in 2018.
“We’re excited because we know Coach Holder is familiar with our community and the expectations that come with coaching the Lady Marshals basketball program,” Marshall County Athletic Direction Mike Johnson said in the press release. “He is excited to work with our Lady Marshals, our middle school teams, and growing our youth program. Coach Holder knows and understands our tradition and the importance of our community.”
In addition to his accolades as a coach at the high school level, Holder served as an assistant coach at the Junior College level.
Under former head coach Aaron Beth, the Marshall County basketball program finished as the 2020-21 KHSAA State Tournament runner-up. The program ended the 2021-22 season with a 21-6 record and the Fourth District Title.
The Marshall County basketball program will host a meet and greet for Coach Holder and his family on Friday, June 17, at 6 p.m. in the Marshall County High School cafeteria. Family, friends, fans, and program members are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.