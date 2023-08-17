On Friday, September 15, the Marshall County High School football program will honor the 25th Anniversary of the 1998 Marshals team. The team established program records that still stand for the most wins in a season, with an 11-2 win-loss record, with a win streak of 10 games.
The 1998 team was also the first Marshall County team to win a varsity game over the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado. The victory came on August 21 with a 12-7 finish. In addition, the team won the 4A District 1 Championship over Henderson County in triple overtime, ending with a 42-41 contest. The 1998 Marshals finished the regular season ranked within the Top Five in 4A for Kentucky.
