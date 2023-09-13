On Tuesday night, the Marshall County Marshals traveled to Paducah Tilghman’s historic Jetton Field to meet with the Blue Tornado. With a 4-0 victory, the Marshals move to a 7-7 win-loss record for the 2023 season.

The last matchup between the Marshals and Paducah Tilghman came during the 2022 First Region Boys Soccer Tournament on October 11. Marshall County continued the program’s season in the postseason with a 2-0 victory over the Blue Tornado.

