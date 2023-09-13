On Tuesday night, the Marshall County Marshals traveled to Paducah Tilghman’s historic Jetton Field to meet with the Blue Tornado. With a 4-0 victory, the Marshals move to a 7-7 win-loss record for the 2023 season.
The last matchup between the Marshals and Paducah Tilghman came during the 2022 First Region Boys Soccer Tournament on October 11. Marshall County continued the program’s season in the postseason with a 2-0 victory over the Blue Tornado.
Although scoring was all Marshall County, the Blue Tornado held the Marshals to a 0-0 contest for most of the first half. Both teams remained focused, refusing to allow their opponent an opportunity to sink the ball into the back of the net.
With less than six minutes to play in the first half, senior Zander Maxlow snuck a shot out of junior Blain Oliver’s reach, allowing the Marshals to take a 1-0 lead. The lead remained as the second half began between the Blue Tornado and Marshals.
However, a goal by junior Isaac Reynolds pushed Marshall County ahead with a 2-0 lead early in the half. Moments later, a header by senior Logan Parker kept the momentum in favor of Marshall County with the assist from Reynolds to make it 3-0 with over 20 minutes left to play.
The final goal came from freshman Trent Jackson, giving the Marshals a 4-0 lead, which stood until time ran out in the match.
Along with Reynolds, Parker collected an assist in the victory for Marshall County. Senior goalkeeper Steven Claborn did not allow a goal, earning two saves against the Blue Tornado.
Marshall County will face Graves County on Thursday at home. Paducah Tilghman will travel to Lyon County on Thursday night, returning to Jetton on September 21 for the contest against Murray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.