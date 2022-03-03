Marshall County High School hosted the 2022 Special Olympics Kentucky First Region Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 26. The event consisted of over 200 athletes from 20 teams.
All teams were working hard to secure an opportunity to compete in the state tournament, but only one team in each of the six divisions would accomplish the goal and receive a gold medal. This pressure resulted in tough competition, but a lot of fun also ensued.
The two games that kicked off the tournament on Saturday morning were a part of the B-Blue Division. The Marshall County Marshals 1 fell to the Ohio County Eagles, ending their season with a score of 33-2. The Marshals 1 will be attending the Team Skills Competition, a tournament held in conjunction with the state tournament. The Russellville Ravens, at the same time, defeated the McCracken County Stallions, and their season came to a close. In the championship game of the B-Blue Division the Ohio County Eagles took the gold medal.
In the B-Orange Division, the Caldwell County Tigers were undefeated in the tournament, taking two wins against the Owensboro Hornets and the Murray Rockets White, resulting in their own gold medal.
The Marshall County Marshals 3 just barely lost their first game against the Christian County Colonels, but won their next game against the Owensboro Blasters, taking the silver medal and committing to the Team Skills Competition. The Christian County Colonels took the gold medal in the B-Red Division.
In the B-Black Division, the McCracken County Stars defeated the Christian County Tigers and the Murray Rockets Grey, earning a well-deserved gold medal.
The Murray Rockets Blue secured their gold medal in the 1A Blue Division of the tournament.
In the 1A Red Division, the highest ability division, the Marshall County Marshals 2 won the gold medal after their victories against the Owensboro Kings and the Ohio County Eagles. This is their 10th straight regional tournament victory.
All teams played with a lot of heart, demonstrating outstanding sportsmanship and dedication. Gold medalists will advance to the state tournament in Louisville on the weekend of March 11-13.
