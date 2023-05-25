Several Marshall County athletic teams will be led by new head coaches for their upcoming seasons. Marshall County Public Schools announced the hiring of three new coaches for their girls basketball, volleyball and Cross Country teams.
Girls Basketball
Aaron Beth has been named head basketball coach for the Lady Marshals. This will be Beth’s second stint with the Lady Marshals, previously serving as head coach from 2019-2022.
During his first stint with the Lady Marshals, the team had a record of 70-19, capturing the 2020 and 2021 First Region Tournament titles. In 2021, Beth led the Lady Marshals to the state championship game where they came out state runners-up.
Beth’s head coaching experience includes serving as the current Lady Marshal golf coach, where he has been a part of two state championship teams and a state runner-up. Prior to coming back to Marshall County in 2019, Beth led the Graves County Lady Eagles and the Bowling Green High School Purples as head coach.
“I’m excited to be back and ready to get going from where we left off a couple of years ago,” Beth said.
The Lady Marshals are coming off a Fourth District Tournament Championship and an appearance in last season’s First Region Championship game where they took home the runner-up trophy under former head coach Jimmie Holder.
Volleyball
Paige Perego has been named the head coach of the Lady Marshal Volleyball team. Perego is a former student-athlete at the University of Missouri.
During her time at Mizzou, she played in four NCAA tournaments, including two Sweet 16’s in 2016 and 2017. She was a member of the 2016 SEC Championship team.
Perego has several years of coaching experience at both the club and school level. She currently is a teacher at Central Elementary.
“I’m excited to get started and build relationships with the girls and to get the program back on track,” Perego said.
The Lady Marshals are coming off a Fourth District Championship and a 15-7 season record.
Cross Country
Ken Harrison has been named to lead the Marshall County High School Cross Country team. Coach Harrison has been coaching runners for 27 years. He most recently served as the head coach for the Stewart County Rebels in Dover, Tennessee.
Prior to Stewart County, Coach Harrison led the programs at Graves County, Trigg County, Christian County, and WKCTC in Paducah.
Under Coach Harrison, his teams have found postseason success. At Trigg County, his teams captured two team 2A regional championships and three 2A regional runner-ups. While at Graves County, the Eagles secured a team 3A regional championship and two 3A regional runner-ups. In this most recent season, Coach Harrison’s Stewart County boys team finished regional runner-up in Tennessee.
Five student-athletes claimed an individual regional championship under his coaching, as well.
“I’m super excited for the opportunity to coach at Marshall County and very excited to feel like I’m coming home to coach,” Harrison said.
Coach Harrison is originally from Marshall County. The Cross Country season gets underway in July.
