DRAFFENVILLE — Due to this week’s heavy snowfall, Marshall County High School athletics officials have revised the schedule for the 2021 Marshall County Hoopfest.
The revised schedule canceled all games originally planned for Thursday and Friday, making this year’s Hoopfest a two-day event spanning Saturday and Sunday.
According to the latest schedule, which was released by MCHS Athletic Director Mike Johnson on Thursday morning, the 2021 Hoopfest is scheduled to include nine games divided into three sessions.
Session 1 includes a trio of boys games on Saturday: Murray vs. Madisonville (11:30 a.m.), Bardstown vs. Paducah Tilghman (1 p.m.) and McCracken County vs. Louisville Ballard (2:30 p.m.).
Session 2 begins Saturday evening with a girls game between Marshall County and Louisville Mercy, which tips at 5:30 p.m. The Fern Creek boys will face Bowling Green at 7 p.m. The Marshall County boys were set to close the night with a game against Ashland-Blazer, but the latter was unable to make the trip.
Session 3 begins at 1 p.m. Sunday with the Marshall County girls playing a yet-to-be-determined opponent. The Graves County boys were scheduled to face Ashland-Blazer at 2:30 p.m but are now in search of a different opponent. The Marshall County boys are set to play Thomas Nelson at 4 p.m.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale the day of the session and are $10 per session.
The schedule released Thursday was still subject to change. For updates, follow Marshals Athletics (@MarshalsSports) and Marshall County Hoopfest (@MCHOOPFEST) on Twitter.
