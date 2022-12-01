Hoopfest schedule
Courtesy of Marshall County Athletics

The annual tradition continues on Thursday night with Marshall County High School’s Hoopfest in the iconic Reed Conder Gymnasium, signaling that high school basketball has returned to the region with local teams and standout programs across the country.

Local teams in the event are the Graves County Eagles and Lady Eagles, Massac County Patriots and Lady Patriots, Lyon County Lyons and Lady Lyons, Marshall County Marshals and Lady Marshals, Calloway County Lakers, McCracken County Mustangs, and Murray Tigers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In