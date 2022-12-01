The annual tradition continues on Thursday night with Marshall County High School’s Hoopfest in the iconic Reed Conder Gymnasium, signaling that high school basketball has returned to the region with local teams and standout programs across the country.
Local teams in the event are the Graves County Eagles and Lady Eagles, Massac County Patriots and Lady Patriots, Lyon County Lyons and Lady Lyons, Marshall County Marshals and Lady Marshals, Calloway County Lakers, McCracken County Mustangs, and Murray Tigers.
Hoopfest will also play host to the following teams: South Warren, Evangel Christian, Clarksville Academy (TN), New Madrid Central (MO), Christian Academy-Louisville, Goodpasture (TN), Warren Central, Link Academy (MO), Calvary Christian (FL), Busche Academy (NH), Hamilton Heights (TN), Charleston (MO), Montgomery Bell Academy (TN), Louisville Male, Lincoln County, and Combine Academy (NC).
The three day tournament hosts a variety of match-ups for fans of local basketball teams and fans of basketball in general.
