The Marshall County Lady Marshals are still rolling strong after finishing in second place on Saturday at Kearney Hills hosted by Frederick Douglas with a team score of 297.
The Lady Marshals fell behind Madison Central, who shot a school-record 295 to win by two strokes.
Megan Hertter finished with a 70, tying for first-place before losing in the playoff to end in second.
Trinity Beth finished fourth with a 73, and Savannah Howell came in eighth with her 75.
Respectively, Katie Roberts shot a 79 and Elsie Riley with an 88.
Per head coach Aaron Beth, the team will be hosting a tournament at the Calvert City County Club this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 4, with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m.
The Marshall County boys also participated over the weekend at the Franklin-Simpson Invitational at the Franklin Country Club.
The Marshals finished with a team score of 291, winning first in the event.
Camdyn McLeod took first, shooting a 70.
David Jack Morris and Trey Wall followed behind with a 71 and 72.
Then, Ryan Strokes shot a 78, and Gunner Hoover rounded out the group with his 81.
