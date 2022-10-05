Marshall County 5, Graves County 1
The Marshall County Lady Marshals will have a chance to defend their Second District title after defeating the Graves County Lady Eagles on Tuesday night. Marshall entered the district tournament with the best record, giving them a buy in the first round and prepping them for the 5-1 win over Graves County in the second round.
This win gives the Lady Marshals the sweep on the season over the Lady Eagles through the three games played this season. The lone Graves County goal however was the first on the season against Marshall County.
It was a defense heavy first half as Marshall County looked to come out strong and strike early, but the defense of the home team stood strong. The Lady Marshals were able to break through that defense though, at the 26 minute mark when Peyton Lamb tapped in a goal off a Zoe Maxlow corner kick.
Marshall County doubled the offensive pressure as they looked to build upon their 1-0 lead, but the Graves County defense continued to stand their ground and put some offensive pressure on as well. The Lady Marshals would strike again with nine minutes left to play when Kelsey Crass found the back of the net.
The score stood 2-0 heading into halftime as teams took to their respective benches to talk strategy and get a quick rest.
Graves County put extra pressure on the offensive attack in the second half. This put the Lady Eagles on the board courtesy of Hadley Looper. The goal came from long range into an open net as the Marshall County goalkeeper (NAME) scrambled back into the net after trying to clear the ball.
From there it would be all Marshall, specifically Anna Robertson. She had a hat trick all in the span of three minutes starting with a second chance put back that bounced off the cross bar with just over eight minutes remaining in the game. She struck again just 45 seconds later and closed out the game to take the 5-1 win with 5:26 on the clock.
The Tuesday night win puts Marshall County in the championship game on Thursday night. They will play the winner of Calloway County and Murray who play on Wednesday night.
Marshall County 3, Graves County 0
The Marshals closed off the sweep for Marshall County High School, ensuring both teams advance to the respective Second District Championship games. They were able to shutout Graves County 3-0 to cap off the night and make the series record 3-0 in favor of the Marshals on the season.
Marshall County got the scoring going early as they attacked hard in an effort to take the early lead. With just three minutes off the game clock, junior Zander Maxlow found the back of the net. His goal came on a second chance shot after the Graves County goalkeeper Carsyn Capiz deflected the first shot attempt.
Logan Davis added the second goal with 23 minutes to go in the opening half thanks to a header he tapped in off a corner kick. The 2-0 lead stood until halftime as the pace of play increased and as did the physicality of play.
Senior Jerricho Evans secured the win with just 25 minutes to play in the game. He rushed the goal to take the shot which bounced back his way off the net but he stuck to the play and knocked it back into the net to take the 3-0 lead.
As time ticked away the tensions rose and several yellow cards were handed out. Despite the fouls, the score remained the same 3-0 to put the Marshals on top.
Both girls and boys championship games will take place on Thursday night at Graves County High School. The girls will kick things off at 5 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7 p.m.
